Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 23, 2023
10 smallest countries in the world
It is the smallest country in the world linked closely to the Italian capital
Vatican City
This tiny territory is home to a couple of luxurious hotels and casinos
Monaco
It is not only the third smallest country in the world, but also the smallest republic on the planet
Nauru
It is located in the Pacific and in Polynesia halfway between Australia and Hawaii
Tuvalu
This tiny jewel is the oldest republic in the world founded in 301 AD
San Marino
It is one of the most unknown destinations on the continent, Europe
Liechtenstein
Here, the inhabitants live from fishing, the production of coconut oil and tourism
Marshall Islands
This eighth smallest country in the world is also the smallest in the Americas
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Its spectacular beaches have made it one of the most desired destinations to spend the honeymoon
Maldives
It is a country adorned by churches, fortresses, elegant palaces
Malta
