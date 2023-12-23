Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

December 23, 2023

10 smallest countries in the world

It is the smallest country in the world linked closely to the Italian capital

Vatican City

Image Source: Pexels

This tiny territory is home to a couple of luxurious hotels and casinos

Monaco 

Image Source: Pexels

It is not only the third smallest country in the world, but also the smallest republic on the planet

Nauru

Image Source: Pexels

It is located in the Pacific and in Polynesia halfway between Australia and Hawaii

Tuvalu

Image Source: Pexels

This tiny jewel is the oldest republic in the world founded in 301 AD

San Marino 

Image Source: Pexels

It is one of the most unknown destinations on the continent, Europe 

Liechtenstein

Image Source: Pexels

Here, the inhabitants live from fishing, the production of coconut oil and tourism

Marshall Islands

Image Source: Pexels

This eighth smallest country in the world is also the smallest in the Americas

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Image Source: Pexels

Its spectacular beaches have made it one of the most desired destinations to spend the honeymoon

Maldives

Image Source: Pexels

It is a country adorned by churches, fortresses, elegant palaces

Malta

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here