10 smallest countries in the world
Malta stands at the 10th position with an area of 122 square miles, according to worldatlas.com
Malta
Maldives takes the 9th position and has an area of 120 square miles
Maldives
It rests at the 8th position with an area of 101 square miles
Saint Kitts and Nevis
With an area of 70 square miles, Marshall Islands takes the 7th position
Marshall Islands
With an area of 62 square miles, Liechtenstein stands at the 6th position
Liechtenstein
San Marino has an area of 24 square miles and stands at the 5th position
San Marino
Tuvalu takes the 4th position with an area of 10 square miles
Tuvalu
With an area of 8.1 square miles, Nauru takes the 3rd position
Nauru
Monaco took the 2nd position with an area of 0.78 square miles
Monaco
Vatican City
Vatican City tops the chart and becomes the smallest Country in the world with an area of 0.19 square miles
