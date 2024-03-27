Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 27, 2024

10 smallest countries in the world

Malta stands at the 10th position with an area of 122 square miles, according to worldatlas.com

Malta

Image Source: Pexels

Maldives takes the 9th position and has an area of 120 square miles 

Maldives

Image Source: Pexels

It rests at the 8th position with an area of 101 square miles 

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Image Source: Pexels

With an area of 70 square miles, Marshall Islands takes the 7th position 

Marshall Islands

Image Source: Pexels

With an area of 62 square miles, Liechtenstein stands at the 6th position 

Liechtenstein

Image Source: Pexels

San Marino has an area of 24 square miles and stands at the 5th position 

San Marino

Image Source: Pexels

Tuvalu takes the 4th position with an area of 10 square miles 

Tuvalu

Image Source: Pexels

With an area of 8.1 square miles, Nauru takes the 3rd position 

Nauru

Image Source: Pixabay

Monaco took the 2nd position with an area of 0.78 square miles 

Monaco

Image Source: Pexels

Vatican City 

Image Source: Pexels

Vatican City tops the chart and becomes the smallest Country in the world with an area of 0.19 square miles 

Image Source: Pexels

