10 Smart Frozen Food Hacks

You can freeze fruits if you fear that they’ll become stale before you consume them; these frozen fruits then can be used in smoothies 

Fruits

Yes you heard it right! You can freeze the dough! Suppose you want to make pizza, you will just have to thaw the dough and you can prepare your dish faster

Pizza Dough

 Soup

Making soup can be a lengthy process; so to make your work less time consuming, you can freeze your soup stock and later use it whenever you want

You can freeze your cookie dough and whenever your sweet craving kicks in, you can bake freshly prepared and hot cookies to devour 

 Cookies

Freeze your spicy marinated chicken in your freezer so you can thaw and use it as an easy meal option! 

Marinated Chicken

Don’t wait for your yogurt to go tart and be unable to be used; instead freeze it and use it for various purposes such as beauty hacks or smoothies 

 Yogurt 

Freeze grated cheese and use it as per your convenience to create delectable dishes! 

 Cheese

Herbs

You can freeze herbs in an ice cube tray along with some olive oil so that you can use it later to enhance your meal’s taste! 

Paranthas

It sounds weird but yes you can freeze your paranthas; cook you paranthas without oil and freeze them in an airtight container; you can later cook them in oil and eat your toothsome paranthas! 

These hacks will be helpful and make your cooking extremely time-efficient! 

Helpful Hacks

