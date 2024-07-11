Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 Smart Ways To Ask For One’s Phone Number
I've really enjoyed our conversations. Would it be alright if I asked for your phone number?
#1
Image Source: Freepik
If you're comfortable, I'd love to exchange numbers and stay in touch
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Hey, I was thinking of planning something fun soon. Mind if we swap numbers to coordinate?
#3
Image Source: Freepik
I've had a great time talking with you. Can we exchange numbers so we can continue our discussions?
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Would it be cool if we swapped numbers? I'd like to keep in touch and maybe plan something down the line
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Here's my number-I've enjoyed our time together. If you're open to it, I'd love to have yours as well
#6
Image Source: Freepik
I heard about this interesting event. Mind if I get your number? It would be nice to plan something together
#7
Image Source: Freepik
May I have the pleasure of having your number?
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Could you pass me your digits?
Would you like to exchange numbers?
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.