 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 Smart Ways To Ask For One’s Phone Number

I've really enjoyed our conversations. Would it be alright if I asked for your phone number?

#1

If you're comfortable, I'd love to exchange numbers and stay in touch

#2

Hey, I was thinking of planning something fun soon. Mind if we swap numbers to coordinate?

#3

I've had a great time talking with you. Can we exchange numbers so we can continue our discussions?

#4

Would it be cool if we swapped numbers? I'd like to keep in touch and maybe plan something down the line

#5

Here's my number-I've enjoyed our time together. If you're open to it, I'd love to have yours as well

#6

I heard about this interesting event. Mind if I get your number? It would be nice to plan something together

#7

May I have the pleasure of having your number?

#8

#9

Could you pass me your digits?

Would you like to exchange numbers?

#10

