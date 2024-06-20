Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

10 Smartest Cities in the world

According to the Smart City Index, Zurich secures the first spot in the list of World's 10 smartest cities

Zurich, Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

Going by the official rankings of Smart City Index, Oslo grabs the second post after Zurich

Oslo, Norway

Image Source: Pexels

This place stands at the third position as per the Smart City Index

Canberra, Australia

Image Source: Pexels

It's the second city from Switzerland to rank among the top 10 positions. Geneva secures the fourth spot

Geneva, Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

It jumped to two positions this year and ranks 5th, according to the Smart City Index 

Singapore

Image Source: Pexels

This city is consistently working to make it cleaner and smarter. Among the top 10 smartest cities, it ranks 6th

Image Source: Pexels

Copenhagen, Denmark

It is a hilly city situated northeast of Geneva. It is the 7th smartest city globally

Lausanne, Switzerland

Image Source: Pexels

Going by the Smart City Index, London stands at 8th position. In the recent years, it has established a number of smart city initiatives 

London, England

Image Source: Pexels

It is the capital city of Finland and located on the shore of the Gulf of Finland. Helsinki ranks 9th

Helsinki, Finland

Image Source: Pexels

Known for advanced technologies and global businesses, Abu Dhabi stands at the 10th position, according to the Smart City Index 

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here