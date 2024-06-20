Heading 3
10 Smartest Cities in the world
According to the Smart City Index, Zurich secures the first spot in the list of World's 10 smartest cities
Zurich, Switzerland
Going by the official rankings of Smart City Index, Oslo grabs the second post after Zurich
Oslo, Norway
This place stands at the third position as per the Smart City Index
Canberra, Australia
It's the second city from Switzerland to rank among the top 10 positions. Geneva secures the fourth spot
Geneva, Switzerland
It jumped to two positions this year and ranks 5th, according to the Smart City Index
Singapore
This city is consistently working to make it cleaner and smarter. Among the top 10 smartest cities, it ranks 6th
Copenhagen, Denmark
It is a hilly city situated northeast of Geneva. It is the 7th smartest city globally
Lausanne, Switzerland
Going by the Smart City Index, London stands at 8th position. In the recent years, it has established a number of smart city initiatives
London, England
It is the capital city of Finland and located on the shore of the Gulf of Finland. Helsinki ranks 9th
Helsinki, Finland
Known for advanced technologies and global businesses, Abu Dhabi stands at the 10th position, according to the Smart City Index
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
