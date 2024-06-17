Heading 3
10 smoked dishes in Indian cuisine
A Parsi-style smoked mutton that is extremely indulgent and has an indelible smoky flavor
SALLI BOTI
A type of Bengali steamed fish that has pungent flavors of green chilies, mustard paste, and other Indian spices
BHAPA ILISH
An Awadhi delicacy that has been traditionally made for years over a charcoal fire
DHUAN MURGH
A staple dish in India, made by roasting brinjal on a gas stove and letting its outer skin burn so that the inner skin becomes soft and smoky
BAINGAN BHARTA
A dish that defines the very essence of the tandoori cuisine in India
TANDOORI CHICKEN
This spicy Rajasthani meat preparation is infused with dry masalas and ghee on smoked charcoal
DUNGAR MAAS
Smoke the fish first before dipping it into a creamy and rich gravy made of spices and coconut milk, creating a perfectly balanced dish
SMOKED FISH CURRY
Marinate paneer cubes in spices and grill to a smoky perfection
TANDOORI PANEER TIKKA
SMOKED VEGETABLE PULAO
Fragrant rice cooked with smoked vegetables and a blend of Indian spices
SMOKED DAL TADKA
Cook toor dal with a smoky touch and then tempered with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and garlic
