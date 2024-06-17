Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

10 smoked dishes in Indian cuisine

A Parsi-style smoked mutton that is extremely indulgent and has an indelible smoky flavor

SALLI BOTI

Image Source: Freepik

A type of Bengali steamed fish that has pungent flavors of green chilies, mustard paste, and other Indian spices

BHAPA ILISH

Image Source: Freepik

An Awadhi delicacy that has been traditionally made for years over a charcoal fire

DHUAN MURGH

Image Source: Freepik

A staple dish in India, made by roasting brinjal on a gas stove and letting its outer skin burn so that the inner skin becomes soft and smoky

BAINGAN BHARTA

Image: Deliciousbygarima Instagram 

A dish that defines the very essence of the tandoori cuisine in India

TANDOORI CHICKEN

Image Source: Freepik

This spicy Rajasthani meat preparation is infused with dry masalas and ghee on smoked charcoal

DUNGAR MAAS

Image Source: Freepik

Smoke the fish first before dipping it into a creamy and rich gravy made of spices and coconut milk, creating a perfectly balanced dish

SMOKED FISH CURRY

Image Source: Freepik

Marinate paneer cubes in spices and grill to a smoky perfection

TANDOORI PANEER TIKKA

Image Source: Freepik

SMOKED VEGETABLE PULAO

Image Source: Freepik

Fragrant rice cooked with smoked vegetables and a blend of Indian spices

SMOKED DAL TADKA

Image Source: Freepik

Cook toor dal with a smoky touch and then tempered with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and garlic 

