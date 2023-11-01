Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
november 01, 2023
10 smoothie bowl recipes
Kickstart your day with a burst of tropical goodness, featuring a blend of ripe mango, pineapple, and coconut milk, topped with slices of banana, kiwi, and a sprinkle of shredded coconut
Tropical Bliss Bowl
Image Source: pexels
A blend of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries forms the base, and it's adorned with a colorful array of fresh berries, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey
Berrylicious Delight
Image Source: pexels
For a nutrient-packed, green-hued bowl, packed with spinach, kale, avocado, and a hint of lime, it's a healthy choice that'll keep you energized all day
Green Goddess Power Bowl
Image Source: pexels
The smoothie base combines cocoa, banana, and peanut butter, while toppings like crushed peanuts, dark chocolate chips, and a swirl of honey add the perfect finishing touch
Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven
Image Source: pexels
A refreshing mix of oranges, pineapples, and Greek yogurt creates a delightful base. Top it with slices of citrus fruits, pomegranate seeds, and a drizzle of agave nectar
Summer Sunshine Bowl
Image Source: pexels
Experience the cozy comfort of apple pie in a bowl. The smoothie bowl mimics the flavors of the classic dessert, with apple slices, cinnamon, granola, and a dollop of Greek yogurt on top
Apple Pie Delight
Image Source: pexels
Transport your taste buds to the Amazon rainforest with an acai berry bowl. The deep purple base is loaded with antioxidants and topped with fresh banana, granola, and a sprinkle of chia seeds
Acai Berry Blast
Image Source: pexels
For a protein-packed option, the base includes oats, almond milk, and a ripe banana, and it's adorned with a generous drizzle of peanut butter and a crunch of cereal
Peanut Butter & Banana Crunch
Image Source: pexels
Get your daily dose of zen with a matcha-infused bowl. The earthy green tea flavor blends perfectly with a base of almond milk and banana. Top it with sliced kiwi, matcha powder, and a touch of honey
Matcha Zen Bowl
Image Source: pexels
As the leaves change, savor the flavors of fall. This bowl features a pumpkin spice smoothie base, with toppings like roasted butternut squash, pecans, and a sprinkle of cinnamon
Autumn Harvest Bowl
Image Source: pexels
