Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

november 01, 2023

10 smoothie bowl recipes

Kickstart your day with a burst of tropical goodness, featuring a blend of ripe mango, pineapple, and coconut milk, topped with slices of banana, kiwi, and a sprinkle of shredded coconut

Tropical Bliss Bowl

A blend of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries forms the base, and it's adorned with a colorful array of fresh berries, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey

Berrylicious Delight

For a nutrient-packed, green-hued bowl, packed with spinach, kale, avocado, and a hint of lime, it's a healthy choice that'll keep you energized all day

Green Goddess Power Bowl

The smoothie base combines cocoa, banana, and peanut butter, while toppings like crushed peanuts, dark chocolate chips, and a swirl of honey add the perfect finishing touch

Chocolate Peanut Butter Heaven

A refreshing mix of oranges, pineapples, and Greek yogurt creates a delightful base. Top it with slices of citrus fruits, pomegranate seeds, and a drizzle of agave nectar

Summer Sunshine Bowl

Experience the cozy comfort of apple pie in a bowl. The smoothie bowl mimics the flavors of the classic dessert, with apple slices, cinnamon, granola, and a dollop of Greek yogurt on top

Apple Pie Delight

Transport your taste buds to the Amazon rainforest with an acai berry bowl. The deep purple base is loaded with antioxidants and topped with fresh banana, granola, and a sprinkle of chia seeds

Acai Berry Blast

For a protein-packed option, the base includes oats, almond milk, and a ripe banana, and it's adorned with a generous drizzle of peanut butter and a crunch of cereal

Peanut Butter & Banana Crunch

Get your daily dose of zen with a matcha-infused bowl. The earthy green tea flavor blends perfectly with a base of almond milk and banana. Top it with sliced kiwi, matcha powder, and a touch of honey

Matcha Zen Bowl

As the leaves change, savor the flavors of fall. This bowl features a pumpkin spice smoothie base, with toppings like roasted butternut squash, pecans, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Autumn Harvest Bowl

