Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 14, 2024

10 Snow-Capped Places in India

A thrilling adventure awaits in Gulmarg, known as the “Meadow of flower,” offering skiing, snowboarding, and the second-highest Gondola ride in the world

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the “skiing destination of India” with the breathtaking views of the Nanda Devi mountain range and enjoy camping, trekking, and the Auli ropeway

Auli, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

Munsiyari, a lesser-known gem in the Kumaon region, is a snow paradise with stunning views of Himalayan peaks, and hot springs

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the “Switzerland of Sikkim”, Katao boasts abundant snow at 15,000 feet, requiring an army permit to visit 

Katao, Sikkim

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the hidden gem of the Northeast with the snow-clad mountains, a 400-year-old monastery, and the enchanting Sela Pass

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for winter sports, Sonamarg at 9000 ft offers snow trekking, camping, and a chance to explore the Gangabal Lake trek and Thajiwas glacier

Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Image Source: Freepik

This picturesque hill station transforms into a winter wonderland with snowball fights, Mall road strolls, and boat rides on the frozen Naini lake

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the “Queen of Hills”, Shimla offers picturesque streets, and perfect skiing and snowboarding destinations

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

The Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi in the Eastern Ghats, surprises with occasional snowfall, making it a unique experience

Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

The perfect weekend getaway place- Mussorie offers amazing activities like trekking, camping, stargazing, or enjoying snowfall sitting in a cozy place

Mussorie, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

