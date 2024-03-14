Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 14, 2024
10 Snow-Capped Places in India
A thrilling adventure awaits in Gulmarg, known as the “Meadow of flower,” offering skiing, snowboarding, and the second-highest Gondola ride in the world
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the “skiing destination of India” with the breathtaking views of the Nanda Devi mountain range and enjoy camping, trekking, and the Auli ropeway
Auli, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Freepik
Munsiyari, a lesser-known gem in the Kumaon region, is a snow paradise with stunning views of Himalayan peaks, and hot springs
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the “Switzerland of Sikkim”, Katao boasts abundant snow at 15,000 feet, requiring an army permit to visit
Katao, Sikkim
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the hidden gem of the Northeast with the snow-clad mountains, a 400-year-old monastery, and the enchanting Sela Pass
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Image Source: Freepik
Perfect for winter sports, Sonamarg at 9000 ft offers snow trekking, camping, and a chance to explore the Gangabal Lake trek and Thajiwas glacier
Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Image Source: Freepik
This picturesque hill station transforms into a winter wonderland with snowball fights, Mall road strolls, and boat rides on the frozen Naini lake
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the “Queen of Hills”, Shimla offers picturesque streets, and perfect skiing and snowboarding destinations
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Freepik
The Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi in the Eastern Ghats, surprises with occasional snowfall, making it a unique experience
Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh
Image Source: Freepik
The perfect weekend getaway place- Mussorie offers amazing activities like trekking, camping, stargazing, or enjoying snowfall sitting in a cozy place
Mussorie, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Freepik
