Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 16, 2023
10 soft skills in demand for work
The ability to work well with others, contribute to the team, and foster a positive work environment is important
Collaboration
Communication skills are crucial to convey ideas, build rapport, and actively listen
Communication
Being able to think critically, analyze problems and propose ideas is a valuable skill for a workplace
Problem-solving
People who can adapt to change, embrace new technologies, and navigate shifting priorities are valued
Adaptability
Time management
The ability to prioritize tasks, manage workload, and meet deadlines is highly appreciated in workplaces
Empathy, self-awareness, and managing emotions help contribute to a more positive workspace
Emotional Intelligence
The ability to generate creative and innovative ideas and approach problems from new perspectives is a highly sought skill
Creativity
Conflict resolution
Managing and resolving conflicts is crucial to maintain harmony in a working environment
A person with self-confidence believes in their abilities to accomplish their job
Confidence
