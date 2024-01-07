Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

travel

January 07, 2024

10 Solo travel destinations in India

The unexplored forts, exquisite Havelis, and lavish hospitality will take you into the bygone era of Maharajas

Rajasthan 

Image Source: Pexels

Known as a beach paradise, the land of sun, sea, and shores offers an idyllic opportunity for self-discovery 

Goa 

Image Source: Pexels

Manali is a great destination for solo travelers. The city offers many adventurous sports activities along with some ancient temples and cultural heritage

Manali

Image Source: Pexels

The lush green slopes, tea estates along with colonial architectural mansions termed it perfect for solo trip 

Darjeeling 

Image Source: Pexels

Settled on the banks of the holy Ganga River, spiritual to the core, the city creates a unique connection with the divine

Varanasi

Image Source: Pexels

If you're traveling for soul-searching, it is the perfect place. The city offers a serene-divine environment 

Rishikesh 

Image Source: Pexels

It is a popular hill station in India that attracts a large number of solo travelers from all over the world

Gangtok

Image Source: Pexels

Considered the heaven on earth, Kashmir is the place where you should visit at least once in your lifetime 

Kashmir 

Image Source: Pexels

With its breathtaking landscapes and adventure opportunities, it offers an unparalleled journey to seek solitude and self-discovery 

Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels

A solo trip to the city of dreams is mandatory. Mumbai can teach you many life lessons and offers a plethora of activities 

Mumbai 

Image Source: Pexels

