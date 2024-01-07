Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
January 07, 2024
10 Solo travel destinations in India
The unexplored forts, exquisite Havelis, and lavish hospitality will take you into the bygone era of Maharajas
Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Known as a beach paradise, the land of sun, sea, and shores offers an idyllic opportunity for self-discovery
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Manali is a great destination for solo travelers. The city offers many adventurous sports activities along with some ancient temples and cultural heritage
Manali
Image Source: Pexels
The lush green slopes, tea estates along with colonial architectural mansions termed it perfect for solo trip
Darjeeling
Image Source: Pexels
Settled on the banks of the holy Ganga River, spiritual to the core, the city creates a unique connection with the divine
Varanasi
Image Source: Pexels
If you're traveling for soul-searching, it is the perfect place. The city offers a serene-divine environment
Rishikesh
Image Source: Pexels
It is a popular hill station in India that attracts a large number of solo travelers from all over the world
Gangtok
Image Source: Pexels
Considered the heaven on earth, Kashmir is the place where you should visit at least once in your lifetime
Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
With its breathtaking landscapes and adventure opportunities, it offers an unparalleled journey to seek solitude and self-discovery
Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
A solo trip to the city of dreams is mandatory. Mumbai can teach you many life lessons and offers a plethora of activities
Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
