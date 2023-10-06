Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 solo trip ideas
Explore your own country or neighboring states by taking a solo road trip
Road Trip
Image: Pexels
Venture into the wilderness with a backpacking trip
Backpacking Adventure
Image: Pexels
Immerse yourself in a foreign culture by travelling to a new country
Cultural Exploration
Image: Pexels
Relax on a tranquil island, like Bali, Fiji, or the Maldives, where you can enjoy beaches, water activities, and solitude
Island Getaway
Image: Pexels
Enjoy the tranquillity of the sea on a solo cruise
Solo Cruise
Image: Pexels
Visit historical sites and landmarks
around the world
Historical Journey
Image: Pexels
Go on a safari in Africa to witness incredible wildlife in their natural habitat, in places like Serengeti National Park or Kruger National Park
Wildlife Safari
Image: Pexels
Explore cities known for their art, music, and creativity
Artistic Escape
Image: Pexels
Conquer challenging trails and mountains on a solo hiking trip
Hiking Expedition
Image: Pexels
Embark on a journey of self-discovery and relaxation at a yoga and meditation retreat in places like Rishikesh, India, or Bali, Indonesia
Meditative Retreat
Image: Pexels
