 Jiya Surana

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 solo trip ideas

Explore your own country or neighboring states by taking a solo road trip

Road Trip

Venture into the wilderness with a backpacking trip

Backpacking Adventure

Immerse yourself in a foreign culture by travelling to a new country

Cultural Exploration

Relax on a tranquil island, like Bali, Fiji, or the Maldives, where you can enjoy beaches, water activities, and solitude

Island Getaway

Enjoy the tranquillity of the sea on a solo cruise

Solo Cruise

Visit historical sites and landmarks
around the world

Historical Journey

Go on a safari in Africa to witness incredible wildlife in their natural habitat, in places like Serengeti National Park or Kruger National Park

Wildlife Safari

Explore cities known for their art, music, and creativity

Artistic Escape

Conquer challenging trails and mountains on a solo hiking trip

Hiking Expedition

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and relaxation at a yoga and meditation retreat in places like Rishikesh, India, or Bali, Indonesia

Meditative Retreat

