Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 03, 2024

10 Sooji Recipes to Try

This South Indian dish is prepared with sooji batter and topped with onion, tomatoes, and carrot for a flavourful taste

Instant Sooji Uttapam

This tender dessert dish is the perfect fusion of mango and sooji- an easy-to-make recipe that can be prepared with simple ingredients 

Sooji Mango Cake

This authentic South Indian Dish is the perfect plate of hot steamed sooji idli served with sambar and coconut chutney

Sooji Idli

This sweet North Indian dish is made with sooji, khoya, jaggery, cardamom, saffron and mixed dry fruits

Sooji Gur ka Halwa

This easy-to-make South Indian breakfast is an authentic dish prepared with herbs and spices

Sooji Dal Upma

This tasty cheesy dish is prepared by mixing cream and cheese with vegetables, a perfect recipe for a kitty or party

Sooji Cheese toast

Enjoy this homemade sooji cake which is the perfect option for a tastier and healthier cake option

Sooji ka cake

Prepare this traditional North Indian dessert recipe made with sooji, peach, and almonds, best enjoyed with family and friends

Peach Almond Sooji Halwa

Orange Sooji ka halwa

This perfect dessert recipe prepared by mixing sooji, orange juice, and ghee, perfect to enjoy during festive occasions

This authentic South Indian dish has different variations and is filled with delicious stuffing, best enjoyed with sambar and chutney

Suji Urad dal dosa

