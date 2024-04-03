Heading 3
10 Sooji Recipes to Try
This South Indian dish is prepared with sooji batter and topped with onion, tomatoes, and carrot for a flavourful taste
Instant Sooji Uttapam
This tender dessert dish is the perfect fusion of mango and sooji- an easy-to-make recipe that can be prepared with simple ingredients
Sooji Mango Cake
This authentic South Indian Dish is the perfect plate of hot steamed sooji idli served with sambar and coconut chutney
Sooji Idli
This sweet North Indian dish is made with sooji, khoya, jaggery, cardamom, saffron and mixed dry fruits
Sooji Gur ka Halwa
This easy-to-make South Indian breakfast is an authentic dish prepared with herbs and spices
Sooji Dal Upma
This tasty cheesy dish is prepared by mixing cream and cheese with vegetables, a perfect recipe for a kitty or party
Sooji Cheese toast
Enjoy this homemade sooji cake which is the perfect option for a tastier and healthier cake option
Sooji ka cake
Prepare this traditional North Indian dessert recipe made with sooji, peach, and almonds, best enjoyed with family and friends
Peach Almond Sooji Halwa
Orange Sooji ka halwa
This perfect dessert recipe prepared by mixing sooji, orange juice, and ghee, perfect to enjoy during festive occasions
This authentic South Indian dish has different variations and is filled with delicious stuffing, best enjoyed with sambar and chutney
Suji Urad dal dosa
