Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

10 Soothing Face Packs for Sensitive Skin 

Mix 2 tbsp oatmeal and 1 tbsp honey with warm water, apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Calms irritation and moisturizes skin

Oatmeal and Honey Face Pack

Combine 1/2 blended cucumber and 2 tbsp plain yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Soothes redness and hydrates skin

Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack

Mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric, apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Reduces inflammation and promotes healing

Aloe Vera and Turmeric Face Pack

Brew 1 chamomile tea bag, mix with 2 tbsp clay (kaolin or bentonite), apply for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water. Calms sensitive skin and purifies pores

Chamomile Tea and Clay Face Pack

Mash 1 ripe banana, mix with 1 tbsp almond oil, apply for 15-20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Nourishes and moisturizes skin gently

Banana and Almond Oil Face Pack

Mix 2 tbsp sandalwood powder with rose water to form a paste, apply for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water. Soothes and refreshes skin

Rose Water and Sandalwood Face Pack

Combine 1/2 cup mashed ripe papaya and 1 tbsp honey, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Exfoliates gently and moisturizes skin

Papaya and Honey Face Pack

Mix 1/2 mashed avocado and 1 tbsp brewed green tea, apply for 15-20 minutes, rinse with cool water. Moisturizes and soothes skin

Green Tea and Avocado Face Pack

Milk and Honey Face Pack

Mix 2 tbsp milk and 1 tbsp honey, apply for 10-15 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water. Hydrates and soothes skin

Mix 2 tbsp oatmeal with warm water and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Calms and soothes sensitive skin

Lavender Oil and Oatmeal Face Pack

