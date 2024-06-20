Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 20, 2024
10 Soothing Face Packs for Sensitive Skin
Mix 2 tbsp oatmeal and 1 tbsp honey with warm water, apply, leave for 15-20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Calms irritation and moisturizes skin
Oatmeal and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 1/2 blended cucumber and 2 tbsp plain yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Soothes redness and hydrates skin
Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric, apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Reduces inflammation and promotes healing
Aloe Vera and Turmeric Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Brew 1 chamomile tea bag, mix with 2 tbsp clay (kaolin or bentonite), apply for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water. Calms sensitive skin and purifies pores
Chamomile Tea and Clay Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mash 1 ripe banana, mix with 1 tbsp almond oil, apply for 15-20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Nourishes and moisturizes skin gently
Image Source: Freepik
Banana and Almond Oil Face Pack
Mix 2 tbsp sandalwood powder with rose water to form a paste, apply for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water. Soothes and refreshes skin
Rose Water and Sandalwood Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 1/2 cup mashed ripe papaya and 1 tbsp honey, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Exfoliates gently and moisturizes skin
Papaya and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1/2 mashed avocado and 1 tbsp brewed green tea, apply for 15-20 minutes, rinse with cool water. Moisturizes and soothes skin
Green Tea and Avocado Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Milk and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tbsp milk and 1 tbsp honey, apply for 10-15 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water. Hydrates and soothes skin
Mix 2 tbsp oatmeal with warm water and 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil, apply for 15 minutes, rinse with cool water. Calms and soothes sensitive skin
Lavender Oil and Oatmeal Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
