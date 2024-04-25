Heading 3

10 Soothing Shorba Recipes To Try

A hearty blend of lentils, tomatoes, and spices; therefore offering a healthy and filling meal! 

Lentil Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Chicken is simmered with aromatic spices and vegetables; creating a succulent and healthful dish! 

Chicken Shorba

Image Source: freepik

A medley of seasonal vegetables is cooked in a flavorful broth; resulting in a nourishing addition

Vegetable Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Succulent pieces of mutton are cooked with traditional Indian spices; therefore offering a bowl of an invigorating recipe! 

Mutton Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Nutrient-packed spinach is blended into a velvety soup – ideal for winters! 

Image Source: freepik

Spinach Shorba

 Much similar to tomato soup but with a traditional twist, where tangy tomatoes are cooked with garlic, ginger, and spices

Tomato Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Sweet carrots are combined with warming spices for a comforting and nutritious stew option

Carrot Shorba

Image Source: freepik

 Mushroom Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Earthy mushrooms are simmered in a fragrant broth giving it an exotic touch! 

Paneer Shorba

Image Source: freepik

Soft cubes of paneer are added in a creamy tomato-based soup; a double dose of delectable-ness! 

Vibrant beetroots are cooked with aromatic spices for a unique twist; devour this nutritious dish for a filling experience

 Beetroot Shorba

Image Source: freepik

