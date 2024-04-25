Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 25, 2024

10 soul-refreshing places in Wayanad

Experience serene beauty and thrilling activities like boating and hiking at Banasura Sagar Dam, surrounded by lush greenery

Banasura Sagar Dam

Explore ancient history at Edakkal caves, featuring 800-year-old carvings and a trek that takes you through breathtaking views

Edakkal Caves

Trek to Chembra Peak, the highest in Wayanad, and discover a heart-shaped lake and stunning views of the surroundings

Chembra Peak

Enjoy the lush wilderness of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for diverse wildlife including elephants, tigers, and exotic birds

Wayanad Wildlife sanctuary

Visit Soochipara Falls, a three-tiered waterfall, for a refreshing swim or rock climbing in its scenic surroundings

Soochipara falls

Experience the majestic Meenmutty waterfalls, a three-tiered natural wonder, perfect for a day of trekking and nature photography

Meenmutty waterfalls

Enjoy a peaceful picnic or a refreshing dip at Arippara waterfalls, cascading through eight levels in a tranquil environment

Arippara waterfalls

Iruppu falls

Connect with nature and mythology at Iruppu Falls, where the waters are believed to cleanse, sins, set amidst lush greenery 

Kuruva Island

Visit Kuruva Island, a unique river island rich with exotic wildlife and forests, ideal for trekking and river safaris

Relax at Pookode Lake, resembling the map of India, and enjoy boating or bird-watching

Pookode lake

