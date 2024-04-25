Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 25, 2024
10 soul-refreshing places in Wayanad
Experience serene beauty and thrilling activities like boating and hiking at Banasura Sagar Dam, surrounded by lush greenery
Banasura Sagar Dam
Explore ancient history at Edakkal caves, featuring 800-year-old carvings and a trek that takes you through breathtaking views
Edakkal Caves
Trek to Chembra Peak, the highest in Wayanad, and discover a heart-shaped lake and stunning views of the surroundings
Chembra Peak
Enjoy the lush wilderness of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for diverse wildlife including elephants, tigers, and exotic birds
Wayanad Wildlife sanctuary
Visit Soochipara Falls, a three-tiered waterfall, for a refreshing swim or rock climbing in its scenic surroundings
Soochipara falls
Experience the majestic Meenmutty waterfalls, a three-tiered natural wonder, perfect for a day of trekking and nature photography
Meenmutty waterfalls
Enjoy a peaceful picnic or a refreshing dip at Arippara waterfalls, cascading through eight levels in a tranquil environment
Arippara waterfalls
Iruppu falls
Connect with nature and mythology at Iruppu Falls, where the waters are believed to cleanse, sins, set amidst lush greenery
Kuruva Island
Visit Kuruva Island, a unique river island rich with exotic wildlife and forests, ideal for trekking and river safaris
Relax at Pookode Lake, resembling the map of India, and enjoy boating or bird-watching
Pookode lake
