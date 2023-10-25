Heading 3

10 soup recipes to try

It is a timeless favorite that soothes the soul. Tender chicken, vegetables, and noodles in a comforting broth, perfect for any day

Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

A lusciously smooth tomato soup with a hint of basil. Pair it with a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate comfort meal

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

A rich and fragrant soup with coconut milk, red curry paste, and a medley of vegetables and protein. The balance of flavors is simply divine

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

An Italian classic packed with various vegetables, beans, and pasta. It's hearty, healthy, and a true crowd-pleaser

Minestrone Soup

Creamy, dreamy, and delightfully simple. This combination of potatoes and leeks makes for a velvety, elegant soup

Potato Leek Soup

The sweetness of butternut squash shines in this silky soup, complemented by warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg

Butternut Squash Soup

Packed with protein and fiber, this hearty soup features lentils, vegetables, and savory herbs for a nourishing and filling meal

Lentil Soup

A classic with caramelized onions, beef broth, and melted cheese on top. It's the epitome of comfort and indulgence

French Onion Soup

A creamy, cheesy favorite with plenty of broccoli. It's pure comfort in a bowl, perfect for a chilly day

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

A zesty, Tex-Mex-inspired soup featuring tender chicken, spicy tomatoes, and tortilla strips for that satisfying crunch

Chicken Tortilla Soup

