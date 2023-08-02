Heading 3

10 sources of veg protein

Legumes include varieties of beans like kidney beans, black beans, and chickpeas contain a lot of protein

Legumes

Lentils, also known as daal, are an excellent source of protein. Each cup of lentils contains about 18g of protein

Lentils

Nuts are superfoods and an excellent source of protein

Nuts

Quinoa is healthy as it is low in fat and high in protein. A cup of quinoa provides around 9 grams of protein

Quinoa

Green peas 

They are an excellent source of protein. A cup of green peas contains 9 grams of protein

Oats

Oats are also superfoods that are high in protein and also help reduce the risk of developing heart diseases

Soy milk is a great source of protein. Each cup of soy milk contains up to 7 grams of protein 

Soy milk

Chia seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and protein. A 35g serving of chia seeds contains 6g of protein

Chia seeds

Fruits

Certain fruits like bananas, guavas, and berries contain a decent amount of protein in them

Sweet corn is a yummy snack to try whether boiled, steamed, or roasted. Every 100g serving of sweet corn contains 3.3g of protein 

Sweet corn

