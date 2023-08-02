Heading 3
10 sources of veg protein
Legumes include varieties of beans like kidney beans, black beans, and chickpeas contain a lot of protein
Legumes
Lentils, also known as daal, are an excellent source of protein. Each cup of lentils contains about 18g of protein
Lentils
Nuts are superfoods and an excellent source of protein
Nuts
Quinoa is healthy as it is low in fat and high in protein. A cup of quinoa provides around 9 grams of protein
Quinoa
Green peas
They are an excellent source of protein. A cup of green peas contains 9 grams of protein
Oats
Oats are also superfoods that are high in protein and also help reduce the risk of developing heart diseases
Soy milk is a great source of protein. Each cup of soy milk contains up to 7 grams of protein
Soy milk
Chia seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and protein. A 35g serving of chia seeds contains 6g of protein
Chia seeds
Fruits
Certain fruits like bananas, guavas, and berries contain a decent amount of protein in them
Sweet corn is a yummy snack to try whether boiled, steamed, or roasted. Every 100g serving of sweet corn contains 3.3g of protein
Sweet corn
