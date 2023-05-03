MAY 03, 2023
10 Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sun
Image- Pexels
Cod liver oil has vitamin D which enhances the cellular growth
Cod liver oil
Image- Pexels
Mushrooms are the sole important source of vitamin D
Mushroom
Image- Pexels
Liver meat
Animal liver provides considerable levels of protein, vital amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, including vitamin D
Image- Pexels
A single large egg yolk contains 36.7 IU of vitamin D. By eating two eggs in the morning, you start the day off perfectly
Egg yolks
Image- Pexels
There are many ready-to-eat morning cereals such as wheat bran flakes and oatmeal that have vitamin D
Cereals
Image- Pexels
Ricotta cheese is the highest natural cheese sources of vitamin D
Cheese
Image- Pexels
Orange juice has sufficient amount of vitamin D
Orange juice
Image- Pexels
Although skim milk has more vitamin D than fatty whole milk, a single glass of the non-fat variety still provides around 20% of the recommended daily intake
Milk
Image- Pexels
A serving of six oysters contains about 270 IU of vitamin D
Oysters
Image- Pexels
Fortified tofu has 100 IU of vitamin D per 100 grams
Tofu
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.