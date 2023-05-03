MAY 03, 2023

Heading 3

10 Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sun

Cod liver oil has vitamin D which enhances the cellular growth

Cod liver oil

Mushrooms are the sole important source of vitamin D

Mushroom

Liver meat

Animal liver provides considerable levels of protein, vital amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, including vitamin D

A single large egg yolk contains 36.7 IU of vitamin D. By eating two eggs in the morning, you start the day off perfectly

Egg yolks

There are many ready-to-eat morning cereals such as wheat bran flakes and oatmeal that have vitamin D

Cereals

Ricotta cheese is the highest natural cheese sources of vitamin D

Cheese

Orange juice has sufficient amount of vitamin D

Orange juice

Although skim milk has more vitamin D than fatty whole milk, a single glass of the non-fat variety still provides around 20% of the recommended daily intake

Milk

A serving of six oysters contains about 270 IU of vitamin D

Oysters

Fortified tofu has 100 IU of vitamin D per 100 grams

Tofu

