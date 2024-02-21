Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 South Indian breakfasts
Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar
Idli
Image Source: shutterstock
Thin and crispy crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, usually served with coconut chutney and sambar
Dosa
Image Source: shutterstock
A savory dish made from semolina, spices, and vegetables. It's a hearty and filling breakfast option
Upma
Image Source: shutterstock
A comforting dish made with rice, and lentils, and seasoned with ghee, cashews, and spices
Pongal
Image Source: shutterstock
Deep-fried lentil fritters with a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. They are typically enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar
Image Source: shutterstock
Medu Vada
Soft and lacy pancakes made from fermented rice and coconut batter. They are usually paired with vegetable stew or coconut milk
Appam
Image Source: shutterstock
A crispy, lacy dosa made with semolina, rice flour, and all-purpose flour. It's quick to make and has a unique texture
Rava dosa
Image Source: shutterstock
Thick and savory pancakes made with fermented rice and lentil batter, topped with various vegetables. It's often served with coconut chutney and sambar
Uttapam
Image Source: shutterstock
Dal vada
Image Source: shutterstock
Deep-fried savory fritters made from a mixture of lentils, onions, and spices. They're crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
Image Source: shutterstock
Fragrant rice dish cooked with lemon juice, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. It's a tangy and refreshing breakfast option
Lemon Rice
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.