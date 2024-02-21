Heading 3

10 South Indian breakfasts

Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar

Idli

Thin and crispy crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, usually served with coconut chutney and sambar

Dosa

A savory dish made from semolina, spices, and vegetables. It's a hearty and filling breakfast option

Upma

A comforting dish made with rice, and lentils, and seasoned with ghee, cashews, and spices 

Pongal

Deep-fried lentil fritters with a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. They are typically enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar

Medu Vada

Soft and lacy pancakes made from fermented rice and coconut batter. They are usually paired with vegetable stew or coconut milk

Appam

A crispy, lacy dosa made with semolina, rice flour, and all-purpose flour. It's quick to make and has a unique texture

Rava dosa

Thick and savory pancakes made with fermented rice and lentil batter, topped with various vegetables. It's often served with coconut chutney and sambar 

Uttapam

Dal vada

Deep-fried savory fritters made from a mixture of lentils, onions, and spices. They're crispy on the outside and soft on the inside

Fragrant rice dish cooked with lemon juice, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. It's a tangy and refreshing breakfast option

Lemon Rice

