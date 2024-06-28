Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 28, 2024
10 South Indian Dinner Dishes for Summer
A refreshing and tangy dish made with rice, lemon juice, and aromatic spices. Perfect for a light summer dinner
Lemon Rice
Image Source: Freepik
Cooling and soothing, this dish combines rice with yogurt, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a hint of ginger
Curd Rice
Image Source: Freepik
A light, tangy soup made with tomatoes, tamarind, and spices, served with rice or enjoyed as a standalone dish
Tomato Rasam
Image Source: Freepik
Fragrant rice cooked with fresh grated coconut, curry leaves, and mild spices, ideal for a summer meal
Coconut Rice
Image Source: Freepik
A healthy and colorful mix of vegetables cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy, lightly spiced and perfect for summer
Image Source: Freepik
Vegetable Avial
A nutritious green gram dosa, crispy on the outside and soft inside, often served with ginger chutney
Pesarattu
Image Source: Freepik
A cooling yogurt-based curry made with ash gourd or okra, flavored with coconut and spices, served with rice
Mor Kuzhambu
Image Source: Freepik
A tangy and spicy rice dish made with tamarind paste, peanuts, and aromatic spices, great for a summer evening
Puliyogare (Tamarind Rice)
Image Source: Freepik
Mango Pachadi
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet and tangy relish made with ripe mangoes, jaggery, and a touch of spice, often served as a side dish
Nutritious ragi (finger millet) balls served with a flavorful lentil and vegetable sambar, a wholesome and cooling dinner option
Ragi Mudde with Sambar
Image Source: Freepik
