june 28, 2024

10 South Indian Dinner Dishes for Summer

A refreshing and tangy dish made with rice, lemon juice, and aromatic spices. Perfect for a light summer dinner

Lemon Rice

Image Source: Freepik

Cooling and soothing, this dish combines rice with yogurt, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a hint of ginger

Curd Rice

Image Source: Freepik

A light, tangy soup made with tomatoes, tamarind, and spices, served with rice or enjoyed as a standalone dish

Tomato Rasam

Image Source: Freepik

Fragrant rice cooked with fresh grated coconut, curry leaves, and mild spices, ideal for a summer meal

Coconut Rice

Image Source: Freepik

A healthy and colorful mix of vegetables cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy, lightly spiced and perfect for summer

Image Source: Freepik

Vegetable Avial

A nutritious green gram dosa, crispy on the outside and soft inside, often served with ginger chutney

Pesarattu

Image Source: Freepik

A cooling yogurt-based curry made with ash gourd or okra, flavored with coconut and spices, served with rice

Mor Kuzhambu

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and spicy rice dish made with tamarind paste, peanuts, and aromatic spices, great for a summer evening

Puliyogare (Tamarind Rice)

Image Source: Freepik

Mango Pachadi

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet and tangy relish made with ripe mangoes, jaggery, and a touch of spice, often served as a side dish

Nutritious ragi (finger millet) balls served with a flavorful lentil and vegetable sambar, a wholesome and cooling dinner option

Ragi Mudde with Sambar

Image Source: Freepik

