Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

july 13, 2024

10 South Indian prawn delicacies

This delicacy from Andhra Pradesh is made with prawns, aromatic spices like poppy seeds and cinnamon and curry leaves

ROYALLU MUDDA KURA

Image: Freepik

An authentic Mangalorean recipe that gets the perfect layer of tanginess from ingredients like tamarind and kokum

MANGALOREAN PRAWN CURRY

Image: Freepik

Made with numerous spices, this traditional dish from Chettinad in Tamil Nadu is known for its bold flavor

CHETTINAD PRAWN MASALA

Image: Freepik

An exotic dish from the Andhra cuisine, in which prawns are cooked in a thick, tangy gongura sauce

GONGURA PRAWNS

Image: Freepik

A Tamil side dish spicy and bold in its flavours with prawns cooked in an onion - tomato spicy masala gravy

PRAWN THOKKU

Image: Freepik

A versatile and quick prawn appetiser, this finger food is sure to make you fall in love with it

Image: Freepik

PRAWNS PEPPER FRY

A delicious blend of coconut, tamarind and curry leaves, this Andhra Prawn Fry recipe is easy and quick to make

ROYYALA IGURU

Image: Freepik

This Malabari dish is prepared by combining prawns with a curry, made of curry leaves, mustard seeds, tomato and coconut milk

PRAWN POLLICHATHU

Image: Freepik

Prawns cooked in ghee with a fiery red masala paste

Prawn Ghee Roast

Image: Freepik

This Kerala-style prawns curry makes use of local spices and ingredients like kokum and coconut milk, to add flavor to the recipe

KONJU VARUTHARACHA CURRY

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here