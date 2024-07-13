Heading 3
10 South Indian prawn delicacies
This delicacy from Andhra Pradesh is made with prawns, aromatic spices like poppy seeds and cinnamon and curry leaves
ROYALLU MUDDA KURA
An authentic Mangalorean recipe that gets the perfect layer of tanginess from ingredients like tamarind and kokum
MANGALOREAN PRAWN CURRY
Made with numerous spices, this traditional dish from Chettinad in Tamil Nadu is known for its bold flavor
CHETTINAD PRAWN MASALA
An exotic dish from the Andhra cuisine, in which prawns are cooked in a thick, tangy gongura sauce
GONGURA PRAWNS
A Tamil side dish spicy and bold in its flavours with prawns cooked in an onion - tomato spicy masala gravy
PRAWN THOKKU
A versatile and quick prawn appetiser, this finger food is sure to make you fall in love with it
PRAWNS PEPPER FRY
A delicious blend of coconut, tamarind and curry leaves, this Andhra Prawn Fry recipe is easy and quick to make
ROYYALA IGURU
This Malabari dish is prepared by combining prawns with a curry, made of curry leaves, mustard seeds, tomato and coconut milk
PRAWN POLLICHATHU
Prawns cooked in ghee with a fiery red masala paste
Prawn Ghee Roast
This Kerala-style prawns curry makes use of local spices and ingredients like kokum and coconut milk, to add flavor to the recipe
KONJU VARUTHARACHA CURRY
