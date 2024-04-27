Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
10 South Indian recipes for dinner
Prepare this flavorsome South Indian Curry with authentic masalas mixed with onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves
Chicken Chettinad
This one of the go-to-food for all South Indian lovers is made with potato masala wrapped in plain dosa and served with sambar and coconut chutney
Masala Dosa
Prepare this fatty version of dosa mixed with tomato, onion, and coriander that looks like a desi pancake and tastes best with sambar and coconut chutney
Uttapam
Also known as Rice cake, Idlis are made with fermented black lentils and rice usually served with delicious and fresh coconut chutney and sambar
Idli
This yummy desi donut is prepared with urad dal, water, and salt fried in hot oil for a crispy touch to the meal
Vada
For a light meal option, Upma is the top choice in many households made from dry-roasted semolina and if needed can be mixed with veggies and curry leaves
Upma
Enjoy this delicious dinner option, appa or appam prepared with fermented rice batter mixed with your preferred veggies and yogurt
Appam
Chicken 65
Indulge in the taste of deep-fried spicy chicken appetizer perfect as a starter, prepared by frying chicken bites covered with flour, curry leaves, spices, and red chilies
Curd rice
Try out this simple and quick South Indian dish prepared by mixing curd with cooked rice and mixed with curry leaves and mustard seeds
This famous dish is a perfect blend of onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, red chili, and curry leaves, tastes absolutely delightful
Lemon rice
