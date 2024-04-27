Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2024

10 South Indian recipes for dinner

Prepare this flavorsome South Indian Curry with authentic masalas mixed with onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves

Chicken Chettinad

Image Source: freepik

This one of the go-to-food for all South Indian lovers is made with potato masala wrapped in plain dosa and served with sambar and coconut chutney

Masala Dosa

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this fatty version of dosa mixed with tomato, onion, and coriander that looks like a desi pancake and tastes best with sambar and coconut chutney

Uttapam

Image Source: freepik

Also known as Rice cake, Idlis are made with fermented black lentils and rice usually served with delicious and fresh coconut chutney and sambar

Idli

Image Source: freepik

This yummy desi donut is prepared with urad dal, water, and salt fried in hot oil for a crispy touch to the meal

Image Source: freepik

Vada

For a light meal option, Upma is the top choice in many households made from dry-roasted semolina and if needed can be mixed with veggies and curry leaves

Upma

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy this delicious dinner option, appa or appam prepared with fermented rice batter mixed with your preferred veggies and yogurt

Appam

Image Source: freepik

Chicken 65

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in the taste of deep-fried spicy chicken appetizer perfect as a starter, prepared by frying chicken bites covered with flour, curry leaves, spices, and red chilies

Curd rice

Image Source: freepik

Try out this simple and quick South Indian dish prepared by mixing curd with cooked rice and mixed with curry leaves and mustard seeds

This famous dish is a perfect blend of onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, red chili, and curry leaves, tastes absolutely delightful 

Lemon rice

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here