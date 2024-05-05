Heading 3
MAY 05, 2024
10 South Indian rice dishes
Tamarind rice with a blend of spices and gingelly oil, is enjoyed during festivals and as temple 'Prasad' across South India
TAMARIND RICE
Image Source: freepik
A staple in Chennai's business lunches, featuring a lighter version of Bisi Bele Bath with sambar spices and generous ghee, sometimes topped with boondi
BISI BELE BATH
Image Source: freepik
LEMON RICE
Image Source: shutterstock
A quick and popular dish for lunch boxes, prepared with lemon juice, turmeric, and traditional spices like curry leaves and mustard
Curry leaf rice is made with coriander leaves for a vibrant twist and flavor. A favorite across Tamil Nadu
KARUVEPPILAI SADAM
Image Source: freepik
Telangana's famous rice dish seasoned with generous herbs like coriander and mint, perfect with chicken or mutton gravies
Image Source: freepik
BAGARA ANNAM
An early predecessor to biryani in Tamil Nadu, flavored with bay leaf and coconut milk, featuring marinated vegetables for a rich taste
BRINJI RICE
Image Source: freepik
A Mysuru specialty made with green brinjal and unique Vangi Bath Masala, a popular choice at weddings paired with raita or rice crispies
VANGI BATH
Image Source: freepik
ELLU SADAM
Image Source: freepik
A South Indian rice dish made with sesame seeds, ghee, urad dal, and spices. The nutty flavor of this dish pairs well with salads, yogurt, or pickles
VEN PONGAL
Image Source: shutterstock
A savory South Indian porridge made with rice, yellow moong lentils, and spices tempered in ghee
A simple and tasty rice dish cooked with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices
TOMATO RICE
Image Source: freepik
