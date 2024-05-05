Heading 3

MAY 05, 2024

10 South Indian rice dishes 

Tamarind rice with a blend of spices and gingelly oil, is enjoyed during festivals and as temple 'Prasad' across South India

TAMARIND RICE 

A staple in Chennai's business lunches, featuring a lighter version of Bisi Bele Bath with sambar spices and generous ghee, sometimes topped with boondi

BISI BELE BATH

LEMON RICE

A quick and popular dish for lunch boxes, prepared with lemon juice, turmeric, and traditional spices like curry leaves and mustard

Curry leaf rice is made with coriander leaves for a vibrant twist and flavor. A favorite across Tamil Nadu

KARUVEPPILAI SADAM

Telangana's famous rice dish seasoned with generous herbs like coriander and mint, perfect with chicken or mutton gravies

BAGARA ANNAM

An early predecessor to biryani in Tamil Nadu, flavored with bay leaf and coconut milk, featuring marinated vegetables for a rich taste

BRINJI RICE

A Mysuru specialty made with green brinjal and unique Vangi Bath Masala, a popular choice at weddings paired with raita or rice crispies

VANGI BATH

ELLU SADAM

A South Indian rice dish made with sesame seeds, ghee, urad dal, and spices. The nutty flavor of this dish pairs well with salads, yogurt, or pickles

VEN PONGAL

A savory South Indian porridge made with rice, yellow moong lentils, and spices tempered in ghee

A simple and tasty rice dish cooked with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices

TOMATO RICE

