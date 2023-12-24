Heading 3

December 24, 2023

10 spiciest Indian foods to try

You'll undoubtedly have a runny nose, watery eyes and a sweaty face once you delve into this smoky hot cuisine made with meat, garlic, turmeric, pepper, coriander, cumin and lots of chillies

Madras Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Having a blend of green and red chillies  this scrumptious chicken delicacy is tempered in coconut oil and garnished with coriander leaves 

Kozhi Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Made with onion, tomato, green chillies, bell peppers, and paneer this semi-dry dish tastes exceptional with paratha and naan

Paneer Jalfrezi 

Image Source: Pexels

Lamb meatball curry filled with flavourful and aromatic Kashmiri chilli is one of the special dishes of India

Rista

Image Source: Pexels

Coming from the South Indian military canteen this spice-marinated chicken appetizer is extremely delicious and easy to make 

Chicken 65

Image Source: Pexels

Having a special Saoji masala the insane mixture of spices will take your breath away 

Saoji Chicken Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Challenge your taste buds with the rich taste and aroma of this local Tamilian dish

Chicken Chettinad

Image Source: Pexels

Organized in Rajasthan this smoky hot chicken curry is loaded with Mathania red chillies

Laal Maas

Image Source: Pexels

This fiery dish contains flavorful condiments and the hottest chillies making it one of the spiciest cuisines in the world 

Phall Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Carrying a Portuguese lineage, the dish is prepared with pork meat  mixed with heavy usage of vinegar, jaggery, exotic spices and Kashmiri chillies

Pork Vindaloo

Image Source: Pexels

