Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 24, 2023
10 spiciest Indian foods to try
You'll undoubtedly have a runny nose, watery eyes and a sweaty face once you delve into this smoky hot cuisine made with meat, garlic, turmeric, pepper, coriander, cumin and lots of chillies
Madras Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Having a blend of green and red chillies this scrumptious chicken delicacy is tempered in coconut oil and garnished with coriander leaves
Kozhi Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Made with onion, tomato, green chillies, bell peppers, and paneer this semi-dry dish tastes exceptional with paratha and naan
Paneer Jalfrezi
Image Source: Pexels
Lamb meatball curry filled with flavourful and aromatic Kashmiri chilli is one of the special dishes of India
Rista
Image Source: Pexels
Coming from the South Indian military canteen this spice-marinated chicken appetizer is extremely delicious and easy to make
Chicken 65
Image Source: Pexels
Having a special Saoji masala the insane mixture of spices will take your breath away
Saoji Chicken Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Challenge your taste buds with the rich taste and aroma of this local Tamilian dish
Chicken Chettinad
Image Source: Pexels
Organized in Rajasthan this smoky hot chicken curry is loaded with Mathania red chillies
Laal Maas
Image Source: Pexels
This fiery dish contains flavorful condiments and the hottest chillies making it one of the spiciest cuisines in the world
Phall Curry
Image Source: Pexels
Carrying a Portuguese lineage, the dish is prepared with pork meat mixed with heavy usage of vinegar, jaggery, exotic spices and Kashmiri chillies
Pork Vindaloo
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.