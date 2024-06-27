Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
june 27, 2024
10 spicy comebacks to use in an argument
“Where's your off button?”
#1
“I'd fight you, but that would be animal abuse”
#2
“I'm not saying I hate you, but I would unplug your life support to charge my phone”
#3
“I found your nose. It was in my business again”
#4
“You should come with a warning label”
#5
“After meeting you, I get why the divorce rate is so high”
#6
“Remind me: Am I supposed to care?”
#7
“Do you hear that? It’s the sound of me not caring”
#8
“I’m busy right now. Can I ignore you some other time?”
#9
“You have your entire life to be an idiot. Why not take today off?”
#10
