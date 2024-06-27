Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 27, 2024

10 spicy comebacks to use in an argument

“Where's your off button?”

#1

Image: Freepik

“I'd fight you, but that would be animal abuse”

#2

Image: Freepik

“I'm not saying I hate you, but I would unplug your life support to charge my phone”

#3

Image: Freepik

 “I found your nose. It was in my business again”

#4

Image: Freepik

“You should come with a warning label”

#5

Image: Freepik

“After meeting you, I get why the divorce rate is so high”

Image: Freepik

#6

“Remind me: Am I supposed to care?”

#7

Image: Freepik

“Do you hear that? It’s the sound of me not caring”

#8

Image: Freepik

“I’m busy right now. Can I ignore you some other time?”

#9

Image: Freepik

“You have your entire life to be an idiot. Why not take today off?”

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here