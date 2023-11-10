Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

10 Spicy dishes to try

This is a must-try for the spicy-lovers! It can satisfy your craving to the fullest

Hot chicken wings

Image Source: Pexels 

This magical bowl is perfect for lunch and even dinner 

Salmon Bowl

Image Source: Pexels 

This crunchy and spicy dish is a total bliss. You can eat as an evening snack

Chicken Burger 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you want to increase the spicy texture, try adding chipotle pepper

Chicken Nuggets

Image Source: Pexels 

Served with red spicy sauce, it is one of the favorites of many people

Chili Noodles

Image Source: Pexels 

A powerhouse of flavor and nutrients, you can feel the taste of coconut and lemongrass

 Spicy Fish Curry

Image Source: Pexels 

It is an Italian classic that is made fiery and hot with the use of chili flakes

Penne With Arrabiata Sauce

Image Source: Pexels 

It is not only spicy but also tastes sweet and crunchy at the same time

Spicy Peanut Noodle

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a traditional Korean dish whose spicy level depends upon your preference

Kimchi

Image Source: Pexels 

It is probably the best spicy dish to try in the non-veg category 

Spicy Prawns

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here