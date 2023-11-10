Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
10 Spicy dishes to try
This is a must-try for the spicy-lovers! It can satisfy your craving to the fullest
Hot chicken wings
Image Source: Pexels
This magical bowl is perfect for lunch and even dinner
Salmon Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
This crunchy and spicy dish is a total bliss. You can eat as an evening snack
Chicken Burger
Image Source: Pexels
If you want to increase the spicy texture, try adding chipotle pepper
Chicken Nuggets
Image Source: Pexels
Served with red spicy sauce, it is one of the favorites of many people
Chili Noodles
Image Source: Pexels
A powerhouse of flavor and nutrients, you can feel the taste of coconut and lemongrass
Spicy Fish Curry
Image Source: Pexels
It is an Italian classic that is made fiery and hot with the use of chili flakes
Penne With Arrabiata Sauce
Image Source: Pexels
It is not only spicy but also tastes sweet and crunchy at the same time
Spicy Peanut Noodle
Image Source: Pexels
It is a traditional Korean dish whose spicy level depends upon your preference
Kimchi
Image Source: Pexels
It is probably the best spicy dish to try in the non-veg category
Spicy Prawns
Image Source: Pexels
