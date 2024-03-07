Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 Spicy Foods of India
A super spicy Goan dish with pork, vinegar, and Kashmiri chilies, carrying Portuguese flavors
Pork Vindaloo
Image: freepik
The world’s hottest curry, full of Bhut Jolokia chilies, tomatoes, and fennel seeds, makes it perfect for an extra kick
Phall Curry
Image: freepik
As a spicy food lover, this fiery Rajasthani mutton curry with a smoky flavor, prepared with the use of Mathania red chilies, is perfect for meat lovers
Laal Maas
Image: freepik
This Tamilian dish known for its heat and aroma, Chicken Chettinad, explodes on your taste buds with flavorful spices
Chicken Chettinad
Image: freepik
This dish from Andhra is not just about chicken but also loads of chilies- a single bite is enough to feel the amazing flavors of this dish
Image: freepik
Andhra Chili Chicken
A specialty from Nagpur, Saoji chicken curry is insanely spicy, using various chili powders and spices
Saroji Chicken Curry
Image: freepik
Believed to be the 65th item on a South Indian military canteen menu, this extremely spice-marinated and deep-fried chicken is perfect for a quick snack
Chicken 65
Image: freepik
From Kolhapur, known for its spicy Tambada Rassa, this chicken dish is marinated with cloves, red dried chilies, and garlic paste
Kolhapuri chicken
Image: freepik
Rista
Image: freepik
A fiery Kashmiri lamb meatball curry prepared with red chili powder and flavorful spices creates soft and juicy meatballs
A tangy and super spicy sabzi made with boiled potatoes, coriander powder, lemon juice, turmeric, and chili powder- an easy spicy Indian dish
Spicy Aloo Sabji
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.