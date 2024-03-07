Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

10 Spicy Foods of India

A super spicy Goan dish with pork, vinegar, and Kashmiri chilies, carrying Portuguese flavors

Pork Vindaloo

Image: freepik

The world’s hottest curry, full of Bhut Jolokia chilies, tomatoes, and fennel seeds, makes it perfect for an extra kick

Phall Curry

Image: freepik

As a spicy food lover, this fiery Rajasthani mutton curry with a smoky flavor, prepared with the use of Mathania red chilies, is perfect for meat lovers

Laal Maas

Image: freepik

This Tamilian dish known for its heat and aroma, Chicken Chettinad, explodes on your taste buds with flavorful spices

Chicken Chettinad

Image: freepik

This dish from Andhra is not just about chicken but also loads of chilies- a single bite is enough to feel the amazing flavors of this dish

Image: freepik

Andhra Chili Chicken

A specialty from Nagpur, Saoji chicken curry is insanely spicy, using various chili powders and spices

Saroji Chicken Curry

Image: freepik

Believed to be the 65th item on a South Indian military canteen menu, this extremely spice-marinated and deep-fried chicken is perfect for a quick snack

Chicken 65

Image: freepik

From Kolhapur, known for its spicy Tambada Rassa, this chicken dish is marinated with cloves, red dried chilies, and garlic paste

Kolhapuri chicken

Image: freepik

Rista

Image: freepik

A fiery Kashmiri lamb meatball curry prepared with red chili powder and flavorful spices creates soft and juicy meatballs

A tangy and super spicy sabzi made with boiled potatoes, coriander powder, lemon juice, turmeric, and chili powder- an easy spicy Indian dish

Spicy Aloo Sabji

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here