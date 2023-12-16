Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

10 Spinach recipes to try

Start your spinach adventure with a classic. Creamy, cheesy, and loaded with spinach, this dip is perfect for sharing at gatherings or indulging in a cozy night in

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Image Source: Pexels 

Dive into a classic Indian dish with Palak Paneer. Spinach is pureed and simmered with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a rich and flavorful tomato-based curry

Palak Paneer

Image Source: Pixabay 

Elevate your chicken dinner by stuffing it with a delightful mixture of spinach and feta. Baked to perfection, this dish is a symphony of flavors and textures

Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken Breast

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring a Mexican flair to your kitchen with spinach and mushroom quesadillas. The combination of sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and gooey cheese is a crowd-pleaser

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas

Image Source: Pexels 

Create a comforting spinach and potato curry by sautéing diced potatoes with spinach, cumin, turmeric, and other spices. This dish is a staple in many Indian households

Aloo Palak

Image Source: Pexels 

Create a nutritious and refreshing salad by tossing fresh spinach with cooked quinoa, cherry tomatoes, and a zesty lemon vinaigrette. Perfect for a light and satisfying lunch

Spinach and Quinoa Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Image Source: Pixabay 

Dive into Italian comfort with spinach and ricotta stuffed shells. Baked in marinara sauce, this dish is a delightful combination of cheesy goodness and wholesome spinach

Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Image Source: Pixabay 

Transform your hummus by blending in fresh spinach and garlic. This vibrant and nutritious dip is perfect for snacking or spreading on your favorite sandwiches

Spinach and Garlic Hummus

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoy crispy spinach fritters by coating spinach leaves in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-frying until golden brown. These pakoras make for a tasty snack or appetizer

Spinach Pakora

Image Source: Pexels 

A spinach smoothie blends the vibrant green goodness of fresh spinach with fruits and liquid, creating a nutritious and refreshing beverage

Spinach smoothie 

Image Source: Pixabay 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here