December 21, 2023

10 sports romance books to read

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, Mariana Zapata

Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata

TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink 

Icebreaker, Hannah Grace

Image Source: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor

First book of the Windy City series about Evan Zanders, an NHL defenseman. A contemporary romance novel with enemies to lovers that slowly evolves from admiration to love 

Mile High, Liz Tomforde

Image Source: Instagram- liztomforde.author

The first book of the Off-Campus series sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever   

The Deal, Elle Kennedy

Image Source: Instagram- ellekennedy33

The first book of the Dirty Air Series is a collection of four interconnected sports romance novels. Enter the world of F1 racing with Noah Slade and fall in love with Santiago in the fourth book. Do read the whole series in order

Throttled, Lauren Asher

Image Source: Instagram- laurenasherauthor 

A slow-burn sports romance that follows the journey of a talented female soccer player and her stoic, retired German footballer coach, offering a compelling blend of sports, friendship, and unexpected love

Kulti, Mariana Zapata

Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata

A friend to lovers, sports romance about a professional football player and a ballet studio owner- Bree and Nathan who have been friends since high school

The Cheat Sheet, Sarah Adams 

Image Source: Instagram- authorsarahadams

This book unfolds as a compelling sports romance, where the dynamics of love and rivalry intersect on the playing field, creating a story of passion, teamwork, and unexpected romance

The Bad Boy and The Tomboy, Nicole Nwosu 

Image Source: Instagram- authornicolenwosu

A sizzling hockey romance about Carter Beckett, an NHL player, and Olivia Parker. The first book in the Playing for Keeps series, which is an interconnected standalone 

Consider Me, Becka Mack

Image Source: Instagram- beckamack.author

A slow-burn romance on the ice, blending humor and intensity as two competitive figure skaters navigate love, rivalry, and personal growth in a captivating journey toward each other's hearts

From Lukov with Love, Mariana Zapata

Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata

