Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
10 sports romance books to read
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, Mariana Zapata
Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata
TikTok’s viral sensation by Hannah Grace is a college romance about a figure skater and the captain of the hockey team whom she dislikes but is forced to share a rink
Icebreaker, Hannah Grace
Image Source: Instagram- hannahgraceauthor
First book of the Windy City series about Evan Zanders, an NHL defenseman. A contemporary romance novel with enemies to lovers that slowly evolves from admiration to love
Mile High, Liz Tomforde
Image Source: Instagram- liztomforde.author
The first book of the Off-Campus series sizzles with a steamy mix of humor and heart as it chronicles the unexpected romance between a college hockey player and a bookish overachiever
The Deal, Elle Kennedy
Image Source: Instagram- ellekennedy33
The first book of the Dirty Air Series is a collection of four interconnected sports romance novels. Enter the world of F1 racing with Noah Slade and fall in love with Santiago in the fourth book. Do read the whole series in order
Throttled, Lauren Asher
Image Source: Instagram- laurenasherauthor
A slow-burn sports romance that follows the journey of a talented female soccer player and her stoic, retired German footballer coach, offering a compelling blend of sports, friendship, and unexpected love
Kulti, Mariana Zapata
Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata
A friend to lovers, sports romance about a professional football player and a ballet studio owner- Bree and Nathan who have been friends since high school
The Cheat Sheet, Sarah Adams
Image Source: Instagram- authorsarahadams
This book unfolds as a compelling sports romance, where the dynamics of love and rivalry intersect on the playing field, creating a story of passion, teamwork, and unexpected romance
The Bad Boy and The Tomboy, Nicole Nwosu
Image Source: Instagram- authornicolenwosu
A sizzling hockey romance about Carter Beckett, an NHL player, and Olivia Parker. The first book in the Playing for Keeps series, which is an interconnected standalone
Consider Me, Becka Mack
Image Source: Instagram- beckamack.author
A slow-burn romance on the ice, blending humor and intensity as two competitive figure skaters navigate love, rivalry, and personal growth in a captivating journey toward each other's hearts
From Lukov with Love, Mariana Zapata
Image Source: Instagram- marianazapata
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.