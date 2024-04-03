Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 03, 2024
10 spots to Explore in Aizawl
A serene spot, known for its picturesque views and stunning architectural prowess
Solomon’s Temple
A well curated museum offering insights into Mizoram’s culture, geography, art and architecture
Mizoram State Museum
These hills offer panoramic views of Aizawl city which make up for an interesting spot for tourists and locals alike
Durtlang Hills
A place that is still preserving and promoting Mizo art and handicrafts; a great market option for tourists
Luangmual Handicrafts Centre
A great getaway spot, offering stunning views and adventure activities like trekking
Reiek Tlang
Another bustling market, that caters to locals and tourists alike and is famous for its fresh farm produce and locally produced goods
Bara Bazaar
A favorite spot for adventure lovers, offering stunning views and trekking opportunities
Hmuifang Tlang
Home to diverse rare species, is a perfect spot for a family outing
Aizawl Zoological Park
A picturesque garden with greenery and beautiful landscape, indeed a great spot for picnics
K.V. Paradise
Depicting the perfect indigenous Mizo life, this village has a calming ambience
Falkawn Village
