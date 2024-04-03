Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 03, 2024

10 spots to Explore in Aizawl

A serene spot, known for its picturesque views and stunning architectural prowess

Solomon’s Temple

A well curated museum offering insights into Mizoram’s culture, geography, art and architecture 

Mizoram State Museum

These hills offer panoramic views of Aizawl city which make up for an interesting spot for tourists and locals alike 

Durtlang Hills

A place that is still preserving and promoting Mizo art and handicrafts; a great market option for tourists 

Luangmual Handicrafts Centre

A great getaway spot, offering stunning views and adventure activities like trekking

Reiek Tlang

Another bustling market, that caters to locals and tourists alike and is famous for its fresh farm produce and locally produced goods

Bara Bazaar 

A favorite spot for adventure lovers, offering stunning views and trekking opportunities 

Hmuifang Tlang

Home to diverse rare species, is a perfect spot for a family outing

Aizawl Zoological Park

A picturesque garden with greenery and beautiful landscape, indeed a great spot for picnics

K.V. Paradise

Depicting the perfect indigenous Mizo life, this village has a calming ambience 

Falkawn Village

