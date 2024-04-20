Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 20, 2024
10 Spots To Explore In Glasgow
This running artistic heritage is home to one of Europe's great art collections of celebrated artists
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
An iconic example of medieval architecture, dating back to the 11th century, and is dedicated to St. Kentigern
Glasgow Cathedral
The word necropolis means the “city of the dead”. It is a Victorian cemetery with impressive monuments and stunning views over the city
The Necropolis
It is one of the city's oldest parks, offering plenty of space for walks, picnics, and utmost relaxation
Glasgow Green
A fascinating and well curated museum dedicated to transport, showcasing an astounding range of vintage cars and locomotives
Riverside Museum
A fun and interactive attraction for all ages, featuring scientific exhibits and a planetarium
Glasgow Science Centre
It is renowned for its innovative architecture,and was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a famous Scottish architect
The Glasgow School of Art
Botanic Gardens
A peaceful retreat with exotic plants, glasshouses, and a pristine river; offering you a refreshing and tranquil experience
A vibrant neighborhood known for its bohemian atmosphere, trendy bars, and independent shops; perfect for shopaholics
Glasgow West End
Visit these extraordinary spots of Glasgow that are culturally rich, architecturally brilliant and historically relevant
Stroll Down!
