june 23, 2024

10 spring destinations in India

Known for its blooming tulips and beautiful gardens, Kashmir is stunning during spring

Kashmir

Image: Pexels

Famous for its tea gardens, Darjeeling is picturesque with its pleasant weather and blooming flowers during spring

Darjeeling

Image: Pexels

The hill station of Shimla offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery during spring

Shimla

Image: Pexels

Ideal for adventure enthusiasts, Rishikesh offers activities like river rafting and trekking amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas in spring

Rishikesh

Image: Pexels

With its pleasant climate and colorful flower gardens, Ooty is a popular spring destination in South India

Ooty

Image: Pexels

Known for its tea plantations and lush greenery, Munnar becomes even more enchanting with blooming flowers during spring

Munnar

Image: Pexels

Also known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a paradise with its coffee plantations and misty landscapes in spring

Coorg

Image: Pexels

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, offers mesmerizing views of snow-capped mountains and rhododendron flowers in bloom during spring

Gangtok

Image: Pexels

Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush valleys, Manali is beautiful in spring with pleasant weather and blooming flowers

Manali

Image: Pexels

Known for its Tibetan culture and stunning landscapes, Mcleodganj is a perfect spring getaway with its pleasant weather and scenic beauty

Mcleodganj

Image: Pexels

