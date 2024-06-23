Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
june 23, 2024
10 spring destinations in India
Known for its blooming tulips and beautiful gardens, Kashmir is stunning during spring
Kashmir
Image: Pexels
Famous for its tea gardens, Darjeeling is picturesque with its pleasant weather and blooming flowers during spring
Darjeeling
Image: Pexels
The hill station of Shimla offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery during spring
Shimla
Image: Pexels
Ideal for adventure enthusiasts, Rishikesh offers activities like river rafting and trekking amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas in spring
Rishikesh
Image: Pexels
With its pleasant climate and colorful flower gardens, Ooty is a popular spring destination in South India
Ooty
Image: Pexels
Known for its tea plantations and lush greenery, Munnar becomes even more enchanting with blooming flowers during spring
Munnar
Image: Pexels
Also known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a paradise with its coffee plantations and misty landscapes in spring
Coorg
Image: Pexels
The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, offers mesmerizing views of snow-capped mountains and rhododendron flowers in bloom during spring
Gangtok
Image: Pexels
Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush valleys, Manali is beautiful in spring with pleasant weather and blooming flowers
Manali
Image: Pexels
Known for its Tibetan culture and stunning landscapes, Mcleodganj is a perfect spring getaway with its pleasant weather and scenic beauty
Mcleodganj
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.