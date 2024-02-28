Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 stages of burnout

You feel there is a strong need to prove yourself

#1

Image Source: pexels

You keep working harder and harder to achieve more

#2

Image Source: pexels

You begin to neglect your own needs 

#3

Image Source: pexels

You are conflicted and blame others or the situation

#4

Image Source: pexels

You change your values to focus on work more

Image Source: pexels

#5

You deny the problems that arise due to work stress

#6

Image Source: pexels

You withdraw from social life and your family as well

#7

Image Source: pexels

Your behavior changes which upsets your loved ones

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

You may feel empty and meaningless. You may lose interest in things that you used to enjoy

You feel depressed, lost, and completely exhausted

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here