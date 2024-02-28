Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 stages of burnout
You feel there is a strong need to prove yourself
#1
Image Source: pexels
You keep working harder and harder to achieve more
#2
Image Source: pexels
You begin to neglect your own needs
#3
Image Source: pexels
You are conflicted and blame others or the situation
#4
Image Source: pexels
You change your values to focus on work more
Image Source: pexels
#5
You deny the problems that arise due to work stress
#6
Image Source: pexels
You withdraw from social life and your family as well
#7
Image Source: pexels
Your behavior changes which upsets your loved ones
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
You may feel empty and meaningless. You may lose interest in things that you used to enjoy
You feel depressed, lost, and completely exhausted
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.