Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
10-step Aloo Paratha recipe
Mash boiled potatoes and mix with spices like cumin, coriander, and salt for flavor.
Prepare Potato Filling
Image Source: Pixabay
Knead wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt to form a soft dough.
Make Dough
Image Source: pexels
Divide dough into equal-sized balls and flatten them slightly.
Divide Dough
Image Source: pexels
Place potato filling in the center of each dough ball.
Stuff Dough
Image Source: pexels
Close the dough around the filling and gently roll it into a flatbread.
Image Source: Pixabay
Seal and Roll
Preheat a griddle or tawa over medium heat.
Heat Griddle
Image Source: Pixabay
Place the rolled paratha on the hot griddle and cook until golden brown spots appear.
Cook Paratha
Image Source: pexels
Flip the paratha and cook the other side until golden brown and cooked through.
Flip and Cook
Image Source: pexels
Apply Ghee
Image Source: Pixabay
Brush ghee or oil on both sides of the paratha while cooking.
Serve the hot Aloo Paratha with yogurt, pickles, or chutney for a delicious meal.
Serve Hot
Image Source: Pixabay
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.