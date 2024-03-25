Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

10-step Aloo Paratha recipe 

 Mash boiled potatoes and mix with spices like cumin, coriander, and salt for flavor.

 Prepare Potato Filling

Image Source: Pixabay

 Knead wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt to form a soft dough.

 Make Dough

Image Source: pexels

 Divide dough into equal-sized balls and flatten them slightly.

Divide Dough

Image Source: pexels

Place potato filling in the center of each dough ball.

Stuff Dough 

Image Source: pexels

Close the dough around the filling and gently roll it into a flatbread.

Image Source:  Pixabay

 Seal and Roll 

Preheat a griddle or tawa over medium heat.

Heat Griddle 

Image Source:  Pixabay

Place the rolled paratha on the hot griddle and cook until golden brown spots appear.

Cook Paratha 

Image Source: pexels

 Flip the paratha and cook the other side until golden brown and cooked through.

Flip and Cook

Image Source: pexels

Apply Ghee

Image Source: Pixabay

 Brush ghee or oil on both sides of the paratha while cooking.

Serve the hot Aloo Paratha with yogurt, pickles, or chutney for a delicious meal.

Serve Hot 

Image Source: Pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here