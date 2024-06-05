Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10-step chicken momos recipe
In a bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add water and knead until you get a smooth and elastic dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes
Prepare the Dough
Image Source: Freepik
Combine ground chicken, chopped cabbage, onions, garlic, ginger, green chilies, soy sauce, oil, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl
Make the Filling
Image Source: Freepik
After the dough has rested, divide it into small balls
Divide the Dough
Image Source: Freepik
Roll each ball into a thin, circular wrapper. Make sure the edges are thinner than the center to ensure even cooking
Roll Out the Dough
Image Source: Freepik
Place a spoonful of the chicken mixture in the center of a momo wrapper
Image Source: Freepik
Fill the Wrappers
Fold the wrapper in half over the filling. Start pleating the edges to seal the momos securely
Shape the Momos
Image Source: Freepik
Grease the steamer tray lightly with oil to prevent the momos from sticking. Arrange the momos on the tray, leaving some space between each
Prepare the Steamer
Image Source: Freepik
Place the steamer tray with momos over the boiling water, cover, and steam for about 10-15 minutes, until the dough is cooked and the chicken is done
Steam the Momos
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare the dipping sauce
Image Source: Freepik
While the momos are steaming, you can prepare a simple dipping sauce by blending together tomatoes, garlic, red chilies, and soy sauce
Once the momos are done, carefully remove them from the steamer and serve hot with the dipping sauce on the side
Serve
Image Source: Freepik
