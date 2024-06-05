Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10-step chicken momos recipe

In a bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add water and knead until you get a smooth and elastic dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes

Prepare the Dough

Image Source: Freepik

Combine ground chicken, chopped cabbage, onions, garlic, ginger, green chilies, soy sauce, oil, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl

Make the Filling

Image Source: Freepik

After the dough has rested, divide it into small balls

Divide the Dough

Image Source: Freepik

Roll each ball into a thin, circular wrapper. Make sure the edges are thinner than the center to ensure even cooking

Roll Out the Dough

Image Source: Freepik

Place a spoonful of the chicken mixture in the center of a momo wrapper

Image Source: Freepik

Fill the Wrappers

Fold the wrapper in half over the filling. Start pleating the edges to seal the momos securely

Shape the Momos

Image Source: Freepik

Grease the steamer tray lightly with oil to prevent the momos from sticking. Arrange the momos on the tray, leaving some space between each

Prepare the Steamer

Image Source: Freepik

Place the steamer tray with momos over the boiling water, cover, and steam for about 10-15 minutes, until the dough is cooked and the chicken is done

Steam the Momos

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare the dipping sauce 

Image Source: Freepik

While the momos are steaming, you can prepare a simple dipping sauce by blending together tomatoes, garlic, red chilies, and soy sauce

Once the momos are done, carefully remove them from the steamer and serve hot with the dipping sauce on the side

Serve

Image Source: Freepik

