Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 24, 2024
10-step delicious garlic pasta recipe
Boil salted water, then cook your choice of pasta as per package instructions for best results
#1
Image: Freepik
Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and reserve about 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water. This starchy water will be used to create the sauce
#2
Image: Freepik
In a pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and red chili flakes to the pan and sauté for about 1-2 minutes
#3
Image: Freepik
Add the cooked and drained pasta to the pan. Toss it with the garlic and butter, ensuring the pasta gets well coated with the flavors
#4
Image: Freepik
If the pasta appears too dry, add some of the reserved pasta cooking water, a few tablespoons at a time, until you reach your desired sauce consistency
#5
Image: Freepik
Season the pasta with salt and black pepper to taste. Stir well to distribute the seasoning evenly
Image: Freepik
#6
Then let the pasta cook on medium flame for the flavors to meld together for 1-2 minutes
#7
Image: Freepik
Garnish the pasta with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh herbs like parsley or basil
#8
Image: Freepik
Serve your pasta immediately while it's hot
#9
Image: Freepik
Enjoy your delicious homemade Garlic Butter Pasta!
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.