10-step delicious garlic pasta recipe

Boil salted water, then cook your choice of pasta as per package instructions for best results

Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and reserve about 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water. This starchy water will be used to create the sauce

In a pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and red chili flakes to the pan and sauté for about 1-2 minutes

Add the cooked and drained pasta to the pan. Toss it with the garlic and butter, ensuring the pasta gets well coated with the flavors

If the pasta appears too dry, add some of the reserved pasta cooking water, a few tablespoons at a time, until you reach your desired sauce consistency

Season the pasta with salt and black pepper to taste. Stir well to distribute the seasoning evenly

Then let the pasta cook on medium flame for the flavors to meld together for 1-2 minutes

Garnish the pasta with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh herbs like parsley or basil

Serve your pasta immediately while it's hot

Enjoy your delicious homemade Garlic Butter Pasta!

