10-step delicious potato wedges recipe
Start by preheating your oven. This will ensure that you're ready to bake the potato wedges
Wash the potatoes thoroughly, then cut each potato lengthwise into wedges. You can leave the skin on for added texture and flavor
Boil some water in a pan and add salt according to taste. Place the potato wedges in the water and boil them for about 5 minutes
In a small bowl, add oil, cumin seeds, red chili flakes, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix them thoroughly to create flavorful spice mixture
Drain boiled potato wedges and put them in large mixing bowl. Add prepared spice mixture over the wedges
Gently toss the wedges to ensure they are evenly coated with spiced oil
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it with oil to prevent sticking
Arrange the spiced potato wedges in a single line on baking sheet. Make sure they are not overcrowded to allow even browning
Place baking sheet in preheated oven and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes or until potato wedges are golden brown and crispy
Once potato wedges are baked, pull them out of the oven. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve wedges hot as a delicious side dish or snack
