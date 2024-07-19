Heading 3

10-step delicious potato wedges recipe 

Start by preheating your oven. This will ensure that you're ready to bake the potato wedges

Wash the potatoes thoroughly, then cut each potato lengthwise into wedges. You can leave the skin on for added texture and flavor

Boil some water in a pan and add salt according to taste. Place the potato wedges in the water and boil them for about 5 minutes

In a small bowl, add oil, cumin seeds, red chili flakes, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix them thoroughly to create flavorful spice mixture

Drain boiled potato wedges and put them in large mixing bowl. Add prepared spice mixture over the wedges

Gently toss the wedges to ensure they are evenly coated with spiced oil

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it with oil to prevent sticking

Arrange the spiced potato wedges in a single line on baking sheet. Make sure they are not overcrowded to allow even browning

Place baking sheet in preheated oven and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes or until potato wedges are golden brown and crispy

Once potato wedges are baked, pull them out of the oven. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve wedges hot as a delicious side dish or snack

