Nikita Vishwakarma
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
10 Step Dosa recipe
Rinse and soak rice, urad dal, chana dal, and fenugreek seeds for 6 hours
Soaking
Image: freepik
Drain soaked rice and lentils completely before grinding
Draining
Image: freepik
Grinding
Image: freepik
Blend soaked ingredients to a smooth batter, add salt, and ferment overnight
Gently mix fermented batter to the desired consistency
Mixing
Image: freepik
Heat a non-stick dosa tawa until water sizzles on it
Heating the griddle (tawa)
Image: freepik
Ladle batter onto hot tawa, spread evenly in a circular motion
Pouring the batter
Image: freepik
Drizzle oil or ghee on dosa edges and surface for crispiness
Adding oil or ghee
Image: freepik
Cook until the edges brown and the dosa turns golden and crispy
Cooking the dosa
Image: freepik
Use a spatula to fold dosa in half or roll it into a cylinder
Folding
Image: freepik
Serve hot dosa with chutney, sambar, or preferred accompaniments
Serving
Image: freepik
