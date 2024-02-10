Heading 3

10 Step Dosa recipe 

Rinse and soak rice, urad dal, chana dal, and fenugreek seeds for 6 hours

Soaking

Drain soaked rice and lentils completely before grinding

Draining

Grinding

Blend soaked ingredients to a smooth batter, add salt, and ferment overnight

Gently mix fermented batter to the desired consistency

Mixing

Heat a non-stick dosa tawa until water sizzles on it

Heating the griddle (tawa) 

Ladle batter onto hot tawa, spread evenly in a circular motion

Pouring the batter 

Drizzle oil or ghee on dosa edges and surface for crispiness

Adding oil or ghee 

Cook until the edges brown and the dosa turns golden and crispy

Cooking the dosa 

Use a spatula to fold dosa in half or roll it into a cylinder

Folding

Serve hot dosa with chutney, sambar, or preferred accompaniments

Serving

