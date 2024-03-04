Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
10-step Malpua Recipe
In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of all-purpose flour (maida), 1/4 cup of semolina (sooji), and 1/2 cup of sugar. Mix well
Prepare the Batter
Add crushed fennel seeds (saunf), cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands to the dry ingredients
Add Flavorings
Gradually pour in 1 cup of milk while stirring continuously to form a smooth batter. Ensure there are no lumps
Mix Wet Ingredients
Let the batter rest for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the semolina to soften
Rest the Batter
In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the sugar dissolves and the syrup thickens slightly
Prepare Sugar Syrup
Heat ghee or oil in a frying pan or kadhai over medium heat
Heat Oil
Once the oil is hot, pour a small ladleful of batter into the oil to form a small pancake-like shape. You can make them as big or small as you like
Fry the Malpuas
Fry the malpuas until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides, flipping them halfway through
Cook Until Golden Brown
Drain Excess Oil
Once cooked, remove the malpuas from the oil and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil
Serve the malpuas hot, either plain or with the warm sugar syrup drizzled on top. They can also be served with rabri or condensed milk for extra richness
Serve
