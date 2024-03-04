Heading 3

March 04, 2024

10-step Malpua Recipe

 In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of all-purpose flour (maida), 1/4 cup of semolina (sooji), and 1/2 cup of sugar. Mix well

Prepare the Batter

Add crushed fennel seeds (saunf), cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands to the dry ingredients

Add Flavorings

Gradually pour in 1 cup of milk while stirring continuously to form a smooth batter. Ensure there are no lumps

 Mix Wet Ingredients

Let the batter rest for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the semolina to soften

 Rest the Batter

In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the sugar dissolves and the syrup thickens slightly

 Prepare Sugar Syrup 

Heat ghee or oil in a frying pan or kadhai over medium heat

Heat Oil

Once the oil is hot, pour a small ladleful of batter into the oil to form a small pancake-like shape. You can make them as big or small as you like

Fry the Malpuas

Fry the malpuas until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides, flipping them halfway through

 Cook Until Golden Brown

Drain Excess Oil

Once cooked, remove the malpuas from the oil and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil

Serve the malpuas hot, either plain or with the warm sugar syrup drizzled on top. They can also be served with rabri or condensed milk for extra richness

Serve

