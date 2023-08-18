Heading 3

AUGUST 18, 2023

10 step morning routine for weight loss

It is important to establish a consistent wake up time to ensure you have enough time for your morning routine

Wake up early

Hydrate your body first thing in the morning. It helps kickstart your metabolism and rehydrate your system

Water

Stretching or exercising after your wake up can get your blood flowing in the body

Stretch or Exercise

Spend a few minutes practising some deep breathing exercises and meditation. This helps set a positive tone for the day

Practice mindfulness or meditation

Balanced breakfast

Make a breakfast that has protein, whole grains, and healthy fats. This fuels your body and prevents overeating

Plan your meals

Take a minute to plan your meals for the day to ensure it aligns with your weight loss goals. This can prevent you from making impulsive decisions

Pack healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, or vegetables to prevent munching on junk food when hunger strikes

Pack a healthy snack

Include green tea in your diet as it can improve metabolism and promote weight loss

Green tea

Track your food intake

Keep a track of your food habits to help make necessary changes in your diet to work towards weight loss

Sleep deprivation may be associated with an increased appetite so make sure to get in some extra sleep

Sleep longer

Healthline

Information source

