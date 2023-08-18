Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
10 step morning routine for weight loss
It is important to establish a consistent wake up time to ensure you have enough time for your morning routine
Wake up early
Hydrate your body first thing in the morning. It helps kickstart your metabolism and rehydrate your system
Water
Stretching or exercising after your wake up can get your blood flowing in the body
Stretch or Exercise
Spend a few minutes practising some deep breathing exercises and meditation. This helps set a positive tone for the day
Practice mindfulness or meditation
Balanced breakfast
Make a breakfast that has protein, whole grains, and healthy fats. This fuels your body and prevents overeating
Plan your meals
Take a minute to plan your meals for the day to ensure it aligns with your weight loss goals. This can prevent you from making impulsive decisions
Pack healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, or vegetables to prevent munching on junk food when hunger strikes
Pack a healthy snack
Include green tea in your diet as it can improve metabolism and promote weight loss
Green tea
Track your food intake
Keep a track of your food habits to help make necessary changes in your diet to work towards weight loss
Sleep deprivation may be associated with an increased appetite so make sure to get in some extra sleep
Sleep longer
