Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

JANUARY 30, 2024

10-step morning skincare routine

 Start with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and prepare your skin for the next steps

Cleanser

 Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prep it for better absorption of subsequent products

Toner

Use a targeted serum to address specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, or brightening

Serum

 Apply an eye cream to address concerns like dark circles or puffiness, gently tapping it around the eye area

 Eye Cream

 Hydrate your skin with a suitable moisturizer, locking in moisture and creating a smooth base for makeup

Moisturizer

Protect your skin with a broad-spectrum SPF to shield against harmful UV rays, even on cloudy days

Sunscreen

 Incorporate an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and promote skin renewal

Exfoliation (2-3 times a week)

Treat your skin with a mask that suits your needs, whether it's for hydration, detoxification, or brightening

Mask (1-2 times a week) 

 Keep your lips moisturized by applying a nourishing lip balm

Lip Balm

Refresh your skin with a hydrating mist for an added boost throughout the day

Hydration Mist (optional) 

