Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
JANUARY 30, 2024
10-step morning skincare routine
Start with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and prepare your skin for the next steps
Cleanser
Image: Pexels
Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prep it for better absorption of subsequent products
Toner
Image: Pexels
Use a targeted serum to address specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, or brightening
Serum
Image: Pexels
Apply an eye cream to address concerns like dark circles or puffiness, gently tapping it around the eye area
Eye Cream
Image: Pexels
Hydrate your skin with a suitable moisturizer, locking in moisture and creating a smooth base for makeup
Moisturizer
Image: Pexels
Protect your skin with a broad-spectrum SPF to shield against harmful UV rays, even on cloudy days
Sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Incorporate an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and promote skin renewal
Exfoliation (2-3 times a week)
Image: Pexels
Treat your skin with a mask that suits your needs, whether it's for hydration, detoxification, or brightening
Mask (1-2 times a week)
Image: Pexels
Keep your lips moisturized by applying a nourishing lip balm
Lip Balm
Image: Pexels
Refresh your skin with a hydrating mist for an added boost throughout the day
Hydration Mist (optional)
Image: Pexels
