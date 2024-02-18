Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10-step night skincare routine to follow

Begin by removing makeup or sunscreen to ensure a clean canvas

Makeup Remover/Cleansing Oil 

Use a gentle cleanser to thoroughly cleanse your face and remove any remaining impurities

Cleanser

 Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for the next skincare steps

Toner

If you use any treatment products, like retinol or acids, apply them at this stage

Treatment (e.g., Retinol or Acids) 

Use a serum targeted to your specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, or brightening

Serum

 Apply an eye cream to address concerns like fine lines, puffiness, or dark circles

Eye Cream

Hydrate your skin with suitable night cream or moisturizer to lock in moisture

Moisturizer

 If your skin tends to be on the drier side, consider applying a nourishing face oil

 Face Oil (optional)

Keep your lips moisturized by applying a hydrating lip balm or treatment

Lip Treatment 

Boost hydration with a sleeping mask for an extra dose of overnight nourishment

Sleeping Mask (1-2 times a week) 

