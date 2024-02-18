Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
10-step night skincare routine to follow
Begin by removing makeup or sunscreen to ensure a clean canvas
Makeup Remover/Cleansing Oil
Image: pexels
Use a gentle cleanser to thoroughly cleanse your face and remove any remaining impurities
Cleanser
Image: pexels
Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH levels and prepare it for the next skincare steps
Toner
Image: pexels
If you use any treatment products, like retinol or acids, apply them at this stage
Treatment (e.g., Retinol or Acids)
Image: pexels
Use a serum targeted to your specific skin concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging, or brightening
Serum
Image: pexels
Apply an eye cream to address concerns like fine lines, puffiness, or dark circles
Eye Cream
Image: pexels
Hydrate your skin with suitable night cream or moisturizer to lock in moisture
Moisturizer
Image: pexels
If your skin tends to be on the drier side, consider applying a nourishing face oil
Face Oil (optional)
Image: pexels
Keep your lips moisturized by applying a hydrating lip balm or treatment
Lip Treatment
Image: pexels
Boost hydration with a sleeping mask for an extra dose of overnight nourishment
Sleeping Mask (1-2 times a week)
Image: pexels
