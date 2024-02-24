Heading 3

10-step veg fried rice recipe

Start by cooking rice until it's slightly uncooked. This ensures the grains remain firm and separate when frying. Then let it cool completely

#1

Heat some oil in a large pan or wok over medium flame 

#2

Add finely chopped garlic and diced onion, and sauté for a minute until it becomes fragrant

#3

Next, add diced vegetables like carrots and bell peppers. Stir-fry them for a few minutes until they are tender-crisp. Avoid overcooking to retain their crunchiness and vibrant color

#4

Now, add the cooled rice to the pan and mix it well with the vegetables

#5

Use a spatula or wooden spoon to break up any clumps of rice and evenly distribute it among the veggies

#6

Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. You can also add other seasonings like ginger or chili sauce if you like

#7

Stir everything together until the rice is well-coated with the sauce and the flavors are combined

#8

#9

Finally, garnish with chopped spring onions or cilantro for a fresh touch

Serve hot and enjoy your homemade veg fried rice

#10

