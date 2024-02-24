Heading 3
10-step veg fried rice recipe
Start by cooking rice until it's slightly uncooked. This ensures the grains remain firm and separate when frying. Then let it cool completely
#1
Heat some oil in a large pan or wok over medium flame
#2
Add finely chopped garlic and diced onion, and sauté for a minute until it becomes fragrant
#3
Next, add diced vegetables like carrots and bell peppers. Stir-fry them for a few minutes until they are tender-crisp. Avoid overcooking to retain their crunchiness and vibrant color
#4
Now, add the cooled rice to the pan and mix it well with the vegetables
#5
Use a spatula or wooden spoon to break up any clumps of rice and evenly distribute it among the veggies
#6
Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. You can also add other seasonings like ginger or chili sauce if you like
#7
Stir everything together until the rice is well-coated with the sauce and the flavors are combined
#8
#9
Finally, garnish with chopped spring onions or cilantro for a fresh touch
Serve hot and enjoy your homemade veg fried rice
#10
