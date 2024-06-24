Heading 3
10 steps for at-home facial
Start your at-home facial with a gentle cleanser suited to your skin type. Massage it in circular motions to remove impurities, and prep your skin
Cleansing
Exfoliate to slough off dead skin cells using a natural scrub like sugar or oats. Massage gently, focusing on dry areas
Exfoliation
Enjoy a spa-like steam session by boiling water and letting the steam open your pores
Steam your face
Pamper your skin with a DIY mask that suits your needs, like a hydrating avocado or purifying clay mask
Applying a mask
Boost circulation with a relaxing facial massage using gentle upward strokes. This not only feels great but tones your face
Facial massage
Refresh your skin with a natural toner to restore pH balance. This step prepares your skin to moisturize
Toning
Give special attention to your eyes and lips with products designed for these delicate areas
Eye and lip care
Lock in hydration with a moisturizer tailored to your skin type. Massage it into your face and neck leaving your skin feeling supple
Moisturizing your skin
Sunscreen
Protect your freshly pampered skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. This crucial step shields your skin from harmful UV rays
Avoid overdoing your routine to prevent irritation. Follow each step carefully and don’t skip any
Note
