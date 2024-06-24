Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 24, 2024

10 steps for at-home facial

Start your at-home facial with a gentle cleanser suited to your skin type. Massage it in circular motions to remove impurities, and prep your skin

Cleansing

Exfoliate to slough off dead skin cells using a natural scrub like sugar or oats. Massage gently, focusing on dry areas

Exfoliation

Enjoy a spa-like steam session by boiling water and letting the steam open your pores

Steam your face

Pamper your skin with a DIY mask that suits your needs, like a hydrating avocado or purifying clay mask

Applying a mask

Boost circulation with a relaxing facial massage using gentle upward strokes. This not only feels great but tones your face

Facial massage

Refresh your skin with a natural toner to restore pH balance. This step prepares your skin to moisturize

Toning

Give special attention to your eyes and lips with products designed for these delicate areas

Eye and lip care

Lock in hydration with a moisturizer tailored to your skin type. Massage it into your face and neck leaving your skin feeling supple

Moisturizing your skin

Sunscreen

Protect your freshly pampered skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. This crucial step shields your skin from harmful UV rays

Avoid overdoing your routine to prevent irritation. Follow each step carefully and don’t skip any

Note

