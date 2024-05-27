Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
10 Steps To Achieve Deep Focus
Minimize interruptions by turning off notifications or leaving your phone in another room, closing unnecessary browser tabs, and finding a quiet Workplace
Eliminate Distractions
Image: Freepik
A Productive day starts the night before
Plan for Tomorrow
Image: Freepik
Organize your tasks by priority to work on the most important items when your energy levels and focus are highest
Prioritise Tasks
Image: Freepik
Take one task at a time. Society and corporate culture glorify this. The reality is multi-tasking does not work
Don't Multitask
Image: Freepik
Poor Sleep affects your mind, body, and soul. No screens two hours before sleep
Sleep 7+ Hours
Image: Freepik
This might include decluttering your desk, optimizing lighting, and using noise-cancelling headphones if needed
Set up a distraction-free environment
Image: Freepik
Work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. Divide your work into intervals to enhance focus
Use Pomodoro Technique
Image: Freepik
Define clearly what you want to accomplish during your deep work session. having clear objectives will give you clear direction and purpose
Set Clear Goals
Image: Freepik
Take care of your physical well-being by staying hydrated and fueling your body with nutritious snacks
Stay hydrated and energized
Image: Freepik
Engage in mindfulness exercises, like meditation or breathing techniques, to train your mind to stay focused
Mindfulness practices
Image: Freepik
