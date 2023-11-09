Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

10 steps to get perfect manicure

Start by using a nail polish remover to clean your nails. Dip a cotton ball or pad in the remover and gently wipe away any old nail polish

Remove Old Polish

Image Source: Pexels 

Use nail clippers to trim nails to your desired length. Shape your nails using a nail file in one direction to prevent splitting

Trim and Shape Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

Fill a bowl with warm, soapy water and soak your hands for a few minutes to soften the cuticles

Soak Your Hands

Image Source: Pexels 

Gently push back your cuticles using a cuticle pusher or a wooden stick. Be careful not to cut them, as cuticles help protect your nails

Push Back Cuticles

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply cuticle oil to nourish your cuticles and nail beds. Massage it in and let it absorb

Apply Cuticle Oil

Image Source: Pexels 

Use a nail buffer to smooth the surface of your nails. This will make the polish adhere better

Buff Your Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply a clear base coat to your nails. This helps the polish adhere and protects your nails from staining

Apply Base Coat

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply Nail Polish

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply your chosen nail polish color in thin, even coats. Start in the center of the nail, then paint each side. Allow each coat to dry before applying the next

Finish with a clear top coat to seal and protect your nail polish. This also adds shine and extends the life of your manicure

Apply Top Coat

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply hand lotion to moisturize your hands and nails

Final Hydration

Image Source: Pexels 

