Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
10 steps to get perfect manicure
Start by using a nail polish remover to clean your nails. Dip a cotton ball or pad in the remover and gently wipe away any old nail polish
Remove Old Polish
Image Source: Pexels
Use nail clippers to trim nails to your desired length. Shape your nails using a nail file in one direction to prevent splitting
Trim and Shape Nails
Image Source: Pexels
Fill a bowl with warm, soapy water and soak your hands for a few minutes to soften the cuticles
Soak Your Hands
Image Source: Pexels
Gently push back your cuticles using a cuticle pusher or a wooden stick. Be careful not to cut them, as cuticles help protect your nails
Push Back Cuticles
Image Source: Pexels
Apply cuticle oil to nourish your cuticles and nail beds. Massage it in and let it absorb
Apply Cuticle Oil
Image Source: Pexels
Use a nail buffer to smooth the surface of your nails. This will make the polish adhere better
Buff Your Nails
Image Source: Pexels
Apply a clear base coat to your nails. This helps the polish adhere and protects your nails from staining
Apply Base Coat
Image Source: Pexels
Apply Nail Polish
Image Source: Pexels
Apply your chosen nail polish color in thin, even coats. Start in the center of the nail, then paint each side. Allow each coat to dry before applying the next
Finish with a clear top coat to seal and protect your nail polish. This also adds shine and extends the life of your manicure
Apply Top Coat
Image Source: Pexels
Apply hand lotion to moisturize your hands and nails
Final Hydration
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.