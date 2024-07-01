Heading 3
10 Street Foods of Varanasi
Kachori sabzi is a popular breakfast in Varanasi, featuring two types of kachoris- Badi Kachori, and Choti Kachori, served with tangy, and spicy aloo curry
Kachori Sabzi
Choora Matar is Varanasi’s twist on poha, made with flattened rice soaked in ghee, and cooked with spices, green peas, raisins, and saffron
Choora Matar
Also known as Meethe Golgappe, these are crisp, wafer-thin balls filled with spicy potatoes, topped with tangy chutneys, curd, and sev, garnished with pomegranate
Dahi chutney gol gappe
Baati Chokha features roasted wheat dough balls stuffed with spicy chana dal served with Chokha- a mix of potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplant
Baati Chokha
This local version of Aloo chaat is made with mashed potatoes, tomatoes, green chilies, onions, corianders, spiced with red chili powder, ginger, and garam masala
Tamatar chaat
This sweet and sour breakfast dish is made with chena served in sweet yogurt and sprinkled with a jeera-black salt masala
Chena dahi vada
A winter specialty, this light and airy dessert is made from slowly churned milk, flavored with cardamom, and saffron
Malaiyyo
Banarasi thandai is a refreshing drink made with seasonal fruit puree, rabri, and a blend of spices like fennel seeds, saffron, and cardamom
Thandai
Banarasiya Paan is a must-try made with betel nut leaves, lime, and a mix of condiments
Paan
Rabri Jalebi
Never miss this sweet treat in Varanasi. This crispy jalebis are paired well with creamy rabri
