JULY 01, 2024

10 Street Foods of Varanasi


Kachori sabzi is a popular breakfast in Varanasi, featuring two types of kachoris- Badi Kachori, and Choti Kachori, served with tangy, and spicy aloo curry

Kachori Sabzi

Choora Matar is Varanasi’s twist on poha, made with flattened rice soaked in ghee, and cooked with spices, green peas, raisins, and saffron

Choora Matar

Also known as Meethe Golgappe, these are crisp, wafer-thin balls filled with spicy potatoes, topped with tangy chutneys, curd, and sev, garnished with pomegranate

Dahi chutney gol gappe

Baati Chokha features roasted wheat dough balls stuffed with spicy chana dal served with Chokha- a mix of potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplant

Baati Chokha

This local version of Aloo chaat is made with mashed potatoes, tomatoes, green chilies, onions, corianders, spiced with red chili powder, ginger, and garam masala

Tamatar chaat

This sweet and sour breakfast dish is made with chena served in sweet yogurt and sprinkled with a jeera-black salt masala

Chena dahi vada

A winter specialty, this light and airy dessert is made from slowly churned milk, flavored with cardamom, and saffron

Malaiyyo

Banarasi thandai is a refreshing drink made with seasonal fruit puree, rabri, and a blend of spices like fennel seeds, saffron, and cardamom

Thandai

Banarasiya Paan is a must-try made with betel nut leaves, lime, and a mix of condiments

Paan

Rabri Jalebi

Never miss this sweet treat in Varanasi. This crispy jalebis are paired well with creamy rabri

