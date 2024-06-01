Heading 3

10 Street foods to enjoy in Hyderabad

Try this flavorful rice dish with tender meat, a signature street food found in every corner of Hyderabad

Hyderabadi biryani

Enjoy this creamy and sweet rice pudding served in clay pots, a popular treat to eat year-round

Phirni

A thick stew of lentils, wheat, and meat, rich with traditional and authentic spices, tastes so delicious

Hyderabadi Haleem

Savor the taste of marinated lamb skewers that is meat lover’s top choice, offering intense flavors

Boti Kebab

Take a sweet and refreshing break with light milky tea paired with buttery biscuits, making it a lip-smacking combination

Iranian chai with biscuits

For all dessert lovers, this vermicelli, rose syrup, basil, seeds, and ice cream is just a heavenly dish

Ice cream Falooda

Look for some authentic dessert like Qubani ka Meetha, made with dried apricots, almonds, and cream

Qubani ka Meetha

Spicy side dish made with hot chilies, peanuts, and coconuts, is perfect to complement your spicy taste buds

Mirchi Ka Salan

Andhra Dosas

For all South Indian food lovers, this delicious Andhra dosas is a promising dish to start your day with something worth trying

Tangy and spicy lamb-filled pastries are a unique Hyderabad street food, that is crispy outside and meaty inside

Lukhmi

