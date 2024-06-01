Heading 3
10 Street foods to enjoy in Hyderabad
Try this flavorful rice dish with tender meat, a signature street food found in every corner of Hyderabad
Hyderabadi biryani
Enjoy this creamy and sweet rice pudding served in clay pots, a popular treat to eat year-round
Phirni
A thick stew of lentils, wheat, and meat, rich with traditional and authentic spices, tastes so delicious
Hyderabadi Haleem
Savor the taste of marinated lamb skewers that is meat lover’s top choice, offering intense flavors
Boti Kebab
Take a sweet and refreshing break with light milky tea paired with buttery biscuits, making it a lip-smacking combination
Iranian chai with biscuits
For all dessert lovers, this vermicelli, rose syrup, basil, seeds, and ice cream is just a heavenly dish
Ice cream Falooda
Look for some authentic dessert like Qubani ka Meetha, made with dried apricots, almonds, and cream
Qubani ka Meetha
Spicy side dish made with hot chilies, peanuts, and coconuts, is perfect to complement your spicy taste buds
Mirchi Ka Salan
Andhra Dosas
For all South Indian food lovers, this delicious Andhra dosas is a promising dish to start your day with something worth trying
Tangy and spicy lamb-filled pastries are a unique Hyderabad street food, that is crispy outside and meaty inside
Lukhmi
