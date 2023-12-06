Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 06, 2023
10 street foods to not miss in Mumbai
Originated in the 1850s, the lunchtime dish of textile workers evolved to be the most prominent street food of this state
Pav Bhaji
Image Source: Pexels
This desi take on a burger will give you the perfect essence of this vibrant region
Vada Pav
Image Source: Pexels
The small crispy puris filled with a mixture of ingredients and dipped in sweet and tangy water will make you simply mesmerized
Pani Puri
Image Source: Pexels
Mixed in a sweet, tangy, and spicy taste this scrumptious dish is made with puffed rice, chopped potatoes, onions, and tomatoes
Bhel Puri
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as an exceptional vegetarian cuisine it is adored by the Mumbai people
Ragda Pattice
Image Source: Pexels
Available in numerous versions, although you can get these in any Indian region the Bombay version can't be overlooked
Kebabs and Rolls
Image Source: Pexels
Stuffed with whipped egg, minced meat, onions, and spices this pan-fried crunchy snack tastes incredible with green chutney
Baida Roti
Image Source: Pexels
The classic Mumbai sandwiches will undoubtedly give you a different flavor and essence
Mumbai Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Brought to India by the Mughals, this delicious dessert is filled with layers of silky vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, vanilla essence, milk, almonds, jelly, and more components
Falooda
Image Source: Pexels
This crispy snack is prepared with potatoes, chickpea flour, and butter
Batata Vada
Image Source: Pexels
