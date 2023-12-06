Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 06, 2023

10 street foods to not miss in Mumbai

Originated in the 1850s, the lunchtime dish of textile workers evolved to be the most prominent street food of this state 

Pav Bhaji

Image Source: Pexels 

This desi take on a burger will give you the perfect essence of this vibrant region

Vada Pav

Image Source: Pexels 

The small crispy puris filled with a mixture of ingredients and dipped in sweet and tangy water will make you simply mesmerized 

Pani Puri

Image Source: Pexels 

Mixed in a sweet, tangy, and spicy taste this scrumptious dish is made with puffed rice, chopped potatoes, onions, and tomatoes

Bhel Puri

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as an exceptional vegetarian cuisine it is adored by the Mumbai people 

Ragda Pattice

Image Source: Pexels 

Available in numerous versions, although you can get these in any Indian region the Bombay version can't be overlooked 

Kebabs and Rolls

Image Source: Pexels 

Stuffed with whipped egg, minced meat, onions, and spices this pan-fried crunchy snack tastes incredible with green chutney 

Baida Roti

Image Source: Pexels 

The classic Mumbai sandwiches will undoubtedly give you a different flavor and essence 

Mumbai Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels 

Brought to India by the Mughals, this delicious dessert is filled with layers of silky vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, vanilla essence, milk, almonds, jelly, and more components 

Falooda

Image Source: Pexels 

This crispy snack is prepared with potatoes, chickpea flour, and butter 

Batata Vada

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here