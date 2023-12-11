Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

10 street foods to try in Delhi

Filled with flavourful Indian condiments this simple yet delicious cuisine is loved by every Indian

Chaat

Image: Pexels

Go by different names in various regions your Dheli visit is incomplete without this classic snack 

Gol Gappas

Image: Pexels

Loaded with spicy green mint and shredded radish this is not your typical laddoo

Ram Laddoos

Image: Pexels

Regarded as one of the most popular street foods in the region, this flatbread is made out of fermented dough and peas

Matar Kulcha

Image: Pexels

Milky creamy kulfi filled topped with falooda or vermicelli turned out as an excellent desi take on Ice cream 

Kulfi Falooda

Image: Pexels

If you have a sweet tooth then the tasty hot Jalebis garnished with creamy Rabri will make your dull day bright 

Rabri Jalebi

Image: Pexels

A delicious combo of Bhature or fluffy bread and Chloe or chickpeas cooked in tangy spicy red gravy will create a storm of flavor in your mouth 

Chole Bhature

Image: Pexels

Available in numerous varieties the rich taste and soft texture of this scrumptious snack will take your breath away

Kebabs

Image: Pexels

Although it's available in every Indian state you would find different aromas and crispiness in the parathas of Delhi 

Paranthas

Image: Pexels

Rich in creamy foam made of churning milk and embellished with pistachios and almonds, don't miss this delicious sweet dish once you visit Delhi 

Daulat ki Chaat

Image: Pexels

