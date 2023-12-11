Heading 3
10 street foods to try in Delhi
Filled with flavourful Indian condiments this simple yet delicious cuisine is loved by every Indian
Chaat
Image: Pexels
Go by different names in various regions your Dheli visit is incomplete without this classic snack
Gol Gappas
Image: Pexels
Loaded with spicy green mint and shredded radish this is not your typical laddoo
Ram Laddoos
Image: Pexels
Regarded as one of the most popular street foods in the region, this flatbread is made out of fermented dough and peas
Matar Kulcha
Image: Pexels
Milky creamy kulfi filled topped with falooda or vermicelli turned out as an excellent desi take on Ice cream
Kulfi Falooda
Image: Pexels
If you have a sweet tooth then the tasty hot Jalebis garnished with creamy Rabri will make your dull day bright
Rabri Jalebi
Image: Pexels
A delicious combo of Bhature or fluffy bread and Chloe or chickpeas cooked in tangy spicy red gravy will create a storm of flavor in your mouth
Chole Bhature
Image: Pexels
Available in numerous varieties the rich taste and soft texture of this scrumptious snack will take your breath away
Kebabs
Image: Pexels
Although it's available in every Indian state you would find different aromas and crispiness in the parathas of Delhi
Paranthas
Image: Pexels
Rich in creamy foam made of churning milk and embellished with pistachios and almonds, don't miss this delicious sweet dish once you visit Delhi
Daulat ki Chaat
Image: Pexels
